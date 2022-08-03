ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rusty Bowers, who testified in Jan. 6 hearing, defeated as Trump-backed candidates surge in Arizona

By Taylor Seely, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Donald Trump-backed candidates pulled ahead in Arizona’s GOP primaries, showing, if early election results hold, a sign of the sway the former president still has over Republicans in the state.

Some races were too close to call early Wednesday but showed Trump's preferred candidates leading in high-profile Republican races for Arizona governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Arizona attorney general and secretary of state.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, were in a virtual tie in the race for the GOP nomination for governor.

The winner will face Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state, who easily won the Democratic nomination for governor.

Republican Blake Masters, who’s backed by both Trump and tech investor Peter Thiel, was declared the U.S. Senate primary winner by the Associated Press after building a lead over former solar power executive Jim Lamon and Mark Brnovich, the current Arizona attorney general. Masters will face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly in the November general election.

Mark Finchem was declared the Republican primary winner in the secretary of state race, and Abe Hamadeh led his competitors for attorney general. Both men were Trump-endorsed, and both denied Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

If Finchem wins the Republican primary, he may face Adrian Fontes, the Democratic candidate who was leading Reginald Bolding. The secretary of state oversees elections, among other duties.

If Hamadeh maintains his lead, he would face Kris Mayes, the only Democrat running for attorney general.

Election coverage: Primary election recap | Arizona election results

Bipartisan adjudicators work in pairs to count early voter write-in votes and review over-votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Aug. 1, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. Megan Mendoza/The Republic

Results will continue to be counted as the week continues. Ballots dropped off at the polls on election day, for example, must be signature-verified and then counted, a two-step process.

In this primary, all seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Arizona Legislature were up for grabs, too, meaning the results could affect public policy decisions for the next two years.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified at the House Select Committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot about rebuffing Trump's request to help him overturn the 2020 election, lost to David Farnsworth, his Trump-endorsed former Mesa schoolmate, in a state Senate race.

Wendy Rogers, another Trump-backed candidate, had a big lead over Kelly Townsend in their state Senate race. Rogers was censured by the state Senate earlier this year for making statements endorsing violence and political retribution. The conservative lawmakers found themselves in the same district after boundaries were redrawn for this year. Townsend was previously running for Congress but dropped her bid after a promised endorsement from Trump never materialized, she said.

Anthony Kern, who was outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, also was pulling away in his state Senate race.

Rachel Mitchell, who was appointed county attorney by the Board of Supervisors in April, held a commanding lead over Republican challenger Gina Godbehere.

Mitchell first gained prominence for her role as the lead questioner in the hearing between then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. The GOP candidate for MCAO will go up against the sole Democrat running, Julie Gunnigle, in November.

Arizona governor primary 2022: Taylor Robson, Lake both confident as counting continues

Trump-favored candidates lead in congressional races

United States Postal Service bins and a stack of ballots sit on a table as early voter mail-in ballots are counted at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Aug. 1, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. Megan Mendoza/The Republic

Rep. David Schweikert had a substantial lead over Elijah Norton and vocal Trump supporter Josh Barnett to represent District 1, which covers the northeast Valley and parts of central Phoenix.

Trump gave a boost to Schweikert in June after Norton sought to brand him as “shady” for his 11 House ethics investigations.

In rural Arizona's District 2, Trump-backed Eli Crane held a sizable lead over Walt Blackman for the Republican nomination.

The GOP winner will battle Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, who is seen by election analysts as the most endangered House member in Arizona.

In District 4, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler, Trump-backed Kelly Cooper led Tanya Contreras Wheeless for the Republican nomination. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton.

In District 6, which encompasses Tucson and southeastern Arizona, former state Rep. Kirsten Engel won the Democratic nomination over Daniel Hernandez and Juan Ciscomani won the Republican nomination over Brandon Martin.

They will face off in November to replace outgoing Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat.

Election guide: 2022 primaries

Election results | Congressional races | State races | Mayor, city council races | How to vote

Smeared ink, pilfered pens, ballot shortages: Scattered election day issues dot otherwise smooth day

Appointed county supervisor retains seat

In a contrast to the state and national GOP primary races, unfounded claims of widespread election fraud didn't appear to be an effective campaign message in the race for the District 2 seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Tom Galvin, who was appointed to the board last year, faced three Republicans and appears poised to retain his seat representing the East Valley. Two of his three challengers, Gail Golec of Scottsdale and Thayer Verschoor of Gilbert, have made false statements of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. No Democrats filed to run.

Reporters Ronald J. Hansen, Ray Stern, Mary Jo Pitzl, Stacey Barchenger, Jimmy Jenkins, Tara Kavaler and Sasha Hupka contributed to this report.

Reach reporter Taylor Seely  at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or 480-476-6116. Follow her on Twitter @taylorseely95 or Instagram @taylor.azc .

If this story mattered to you, please support our work. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rusty Bowers, who testified in Jan. 6 hearing, defeated as Trump-backed candidates surge in Arizona

Comments / 31

bill
2d ago

Can't be a republican if you uphold your oath of office and tell the truth. Fragile GQP cult cant handle facts

Reply
18
5th SFG Veteran
2d ago

Americans will never know the whole truth unless all witnesses are allowed to be cross examined by the accused, which did not happen on this committee hearing.

Reply(1)
8
Mel in MN
2d ago

Basically, a Republican beat another Republican in a Republican primary, in Arizona… a Republican state.

Reply
9
