ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB playoff rankings: The top eight World Series contenders in the wake of the trade deadline

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

They’ve opened up the Major League Baseball playoffs to 12 teams , yet it may be harder than ever to navigate.

A handful of teams found themselves well-equipped to attack October after major trade deadline acquisitions . But their paths to glory may be blocked.

Did your team win baseball’s trade deadline , or at least try? If so, congrats. It also won’t mean much when the playoffs arrive and commissioner Rob Manfred’s bracket shootout becomes reality.

With that, in the wake of Tuesday’s trade deadline, we take a look at the top eight clubs poised to win it all, a ranking based as much on path as it is talent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv33I_0h2yWLiQ00
Justin Verlander in Cy Young form with MLB-best 1.81 ERA. Thomas Shea, USA TODAY Sports

1. Astros

You gotta get there to win it and nobody does that better than the Astros, who have reached five straight AL Championship Series and last year came two wins shy of a World Series title. This time, they’ll have ace Justin Verlander in tow, and it’s hard to argue anyone in the AL is throwing the ball better than the 39-year-old with a majors-best 1.81 ERA. They can stack the now playoff-hardened Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy behind him – all after coasting to a division title and first-round bye.

2. Dodgers

They’re merely 22-5 since June 1, administering knockout blows to opposing pitchers before many fans have taken their seats. A fearsome 1-2-3 in any combo – pull Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner’s names out of a hat and go from there - is backed up by suddenly fearsome cleanup hitter Will Smith, who has an .821 OPS and a .906 mark in his last 35 games. The pitching is something of an adventure but the tonnage of arms will clear a path to the World Series, one way or another.

NATIONALS: Juan Soto trade leaves Washington stunned and starless

WINNERS & LOSERS: Padres make a super-team at the trade deadline

MLB's EXPANDED PLAYOFFS: Does best team win the World Series?

3. Yankees

Not sold on Frankie Montas as the man to slay their longtime tormenters in Houston, but New York will coast to the East title and hold a significant advantage over their wild card survivor. We’re left to trust that they know something about Jordan Montgomery that we don’t, but his trade does make you wonder if they’re once again too smart by half.

4. Blue Jays

Bold pick here, but it’s largely based on a 1-2 punch of Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman that could make for a painless trip through the wild card round, particularly if the Jays hold on for the right to host the best-of-three at Rogers Centre. A streaky team that will be volatile but fun in October.

5. Mets

Jacob de Grom is back, perhaps just in time for a natural ramp-up to join Max Scherzer as the problematic pitching duo Steve Cohen envisioned when he paid Scherzer $43.3 million to pair with de Grom. Stubbornly, the Mets haven’t yielded the NL East lead to Atlanta since April 12, in part because they are so well put together in every facet. Envisioning a long-awaited Queens star turn for shortstop Francisco Lindor.

6. Braves

They’re way low here, and feel free to bump them up to No. 3 if you believe they'll win the East. At this point, we’re not going to doubt whether Austin Riley can carry the offense through a hot summer and challenging autumn, but he will need help. Ronald Acuna Jr., whose extra-base hit percentage has dropped from 12% to 6%, would greatly aid the cause should he regain his MVP-quality form.

7. Mariners

They made arguably the best trade-deadline pickup – and paid a decent price for it – in adding Luis Castillo to front the rotation. But questions dog the club, most notably if rookies Logan Gilbert and Julio Rodriguez stay healthy and avoid hitting the figurative wall and whether high-priced lefty Robbie Ray will resemble the shutdown guy they paid for and not the inconsistent one with a 4.11 ERA. Too many potholes to get through three series.

8. Padres

Juan Soto might be the greatest deadline pickup in history – or at least since the invention of MLB Trade Rumors. But the NL is a doggone snakepit and the Padres, trailing the Dodgers by 11 ½  games, aren’t winning the division. Those hitters? They face a steep mountain with Scherzer and de Grom, Max Fried and Kyle Wright, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers machine all plotting against them. Those pitchers? Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are a nice combo, but running a table of Braves-Mets-Dodgers, say, will expose the staff’s overall depth.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoff rankings: The top eight World Series contenders in the wake of the trade deadline

Comments / 3

Related
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Why the Braves didn’t trade for Joc Pederson, explained

The Atlanta Braves tried and failed to trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson at the deadline. It wasn’t meant to be. Pederson’s pearls weren’t meant to grace the Truist Field outfield in Braves colors once again — at least not this postseason. Despite facing a four-game deficit in the NL Wild Card standings, the Giants trade deadline approach did not reflect that of a seller.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Major League Baseball#Cy Young
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?

The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter reacts to the death of Vin Scully

Tuesday was a sad day across the baseball world as we truly lost a legend. Los Angeles Dodgers iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at 94 years old and countless athletes reacted to the news. On Wednesday morning, Derek Jeter offered his condolences on Twitter:. Whenever Jeter played the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

560K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy