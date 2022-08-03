City of Aurora Civil Service Commission met June 30

Read on spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
DeKalb County Planning & Zoning Committee met July 27
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: 1. CALL TO ORDER / ROLL CALL 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA 3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES a. May 25, 2022 4. PUBLIC COMMENT 5. OLD BUSINESS 6. NEW BUSINESS a. SPECIAL USE PERMITS - Requests by Nexamp... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 6
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes -June 23, 2022 3. Business at Hand. Approval - Firefighter/ Paramedic Initial Eligibility Register Oral Interviews... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:35. 15:29. 15:29. How many bonus...
Cook County COVID-19 Update: 98.9% of infected residents alive as of Aug. 2
Northbrook tennis player Alex Arutchev finished 6,414th in June in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 5,809th. By the end of the month they'd earned 64 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Week ending July 30: 2 patents granted in Elgin
The median sale price of a home sold in the first half of 2022 in South Elgin rose by $24,000 while total sales decreased by 18.4 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From January through June, there were 151 homes sold, with a median sale price of $295,000 - an 8.9 percent increase...
Parish honors music minister for her 62 years of service
Jeanette Dandurand was a newlywed in 1960 when she approached the pastor of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Posen and told him that she could help by playing the organ. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:29. 08:29. 08:03. 07:52. 07:52. 07:28. How high did Johnsburg junior...
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16
First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa saw a 6.78 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 3. On Aug. 3, shares in the First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. company were selling at $85.42. One year before, these shares were trading at $80. First Ottawa Bancshares...
Marseilles home sales during week ending July 16
There were three reported residential sales in Marseilles in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $111,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,909 for the previous year. 484 RYALL ST.$10,500Property Tax (2018): $1,890.53Effective Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high...
Wirtz family sells entire Evanston apartment portfolio for $35M
Rocky Wirtz with 910-16 Judson and 1000-10 Hinman Ave (Getty, Realtor, Zillow) The Wirtz family, which hasn't sold any property in recent memory, is selling its entire apartment portfolio in Evanston. Wirtz Residential has agreed to unload five buildings in southeast Evanston to North... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park. Police said the man was on the train in the 1100 block of S. State Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an unidentified man approached him and made derogatory remarks. The man then stabbed...
Police: 14-year-old girl dead after vehicle crashes into bus stop on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl died at the hospital after being hit by a car that crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening. Police said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old man failed to stop at a red light and struck a 42-year-old man driving a jeep at the intersection...
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina signs with Chelsea
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) - Addison native Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina is officially a member of soccer's top league. He signed with Chelsea after they agreed to a $15 million transfer fee with the Fire. The young phenom goalkeeper will finish out the season in Chicago before heading over to the English... ★...
How high did Oak Park junior tennis player Eli Stein rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?
La Grange tennis player Luke Howell finished 8,120th in June in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 9,184th. By the end of the month they'd earned 33 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... Posted in:. Places:
Odell home sales in week ending July 16
Bloomington tennis player Holly Turnbull won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Taking a journey into 'Roy's World'
Director Rob Christopher joins WGN Radio's Rick Kogan to talk about his film, "Roy's World," screening at the Music Box Theatre this Sunday at 7 p.m. In addition to the movie, Rob highlights his time at the Art Institute and Columbia College Chicago as well as meeting Barry Gifford,... ★...
How many points did Will Cotts from La Grange win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 7?
La Grange tennis player Benjamin Sherman finished 6,689th in June in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 6,261st. By the end of the month they'd earned four points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... 01:20. 01:20. 01:16. 01:12. 01:10.
Plainfield tennis player Addison Dellaquila ranks in Girls' 14 singles bracket in week ending July 15
Bill Foster tweeted the following: "Just horrific news. My thoughts are with @RepWalorski's family and staff, and the families of the staffers who were killed in this tragedy. twitter.com/CBSNews/status"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Bill Foster: "Last night, Kansas... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
How many junior tennis players from Northbrook are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending July 22?
Winnetka tennis player Sophia Holt won 159 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 159 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Jin Park brings some of the world's best golf experiences to "Game of Irons" in Oak Brook
Game of Irons "Chair" and the cutting-edge simulator bays and putting greens The driving force of the state-of-the-art golf simulator and entertainment complex "Game of Irons" Jin Park joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jin shares the extensive efforts of traveling the world in search... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Illinois Basketball: Illini could have a legendary Chicago frontcourt in 2024
There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going...
