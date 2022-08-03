Chase County murder trial heads to the jury

Read on nebraska.tv
Charges amended for Utah woman charged in death of Imperial woman
IMPERIAL, Neb. — Charges have been amended for a Utah woman initially charged with murder in the death of an Imperial woman. According to Chase County District Court records, on Thursday, Keonna Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, has had her charges reduced to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.
