Logan County, IL

Arcola City Council met July 18

Here is the agenda provided by the council: Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Public Comment OLD BUSINESS Approval of July 18, 2022 Council Meeting Minutes Approval of July 2, 2022 through July 15, 2022 Bills NEW BUSINESS Report...
ARCOLA, IL
City of Chenoa City Council met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1) Roll Call 2) Pledge of Allegiance3) Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 12, 2022 and the Minutes of Executive Session of July 12, 2022; that the bills be allowed4) Comments from...
CHENOA, IL
Auburn Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education met June 4

Here are the minutes provided by the board: The following members answered roll call at the special meeting of the Auburn Board of Education: Present: John Megginson, Jamie Kuhlmann, Carl Kessler, Josh Smith,...
AUBURN, IL
Logan County, IL
Logan County, IL
Logan County, IL
Recent Livingston County home sales in week ending July 16

Bloomington tennis player Bryse Boester is ranked 9,097th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Odell home sales in week ending July 16

Bloomington tennis player Holly Turnbull won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Jacksonville mini-butter cow sculptor hoping for pat of deja mu

Pam Martin of Alexander has rested comfortably atop the Illinois State Fair-affiliated Miniature Butter Cow contest's throne since back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021 led to a splash of dj mu. She has no interest in ceding her title and being put out to pasture - moo-ving aside,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

