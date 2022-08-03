ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Dublin, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
wtoc.com

Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight. Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire. Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now...
VIDALIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
Dublin, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Eastman, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
East Dublin, GA
East Dublin, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, GA
41nbc.com

Johnson County deputies investigating shooting during Friday night football game

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was apprehended after shots were fired near Johnson County High School during a football game Friday night. That’s according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which said shots were fired on Hershel Walker Boulevard “adjacent to the football field area” and that deputies “immediately responded and apprehended the individual.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
METTER, GA
41nbc.com

Pedestrian injured in Warner Robins crash

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a morning crash involving a pedestrian. Officers say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning, in the 400 block of Watson Blvd. An investigation shows, a man was standing in the inside eastbound lane when he was...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
41nbc.com

Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ga#Gbi#Fairview Park Hospital#Navicent Hospital
valdostatoday.com

Argument over missing dog results in shooting death

METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
METTER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
METTER, GA
wgxa.tv

Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy