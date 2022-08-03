ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcola, IL

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council: Firefighter Deal Approved; Camper Parking Remains Sticky Issue

After spending some time in closed session during Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Danville City Council passed a new four year deal for the firefighters union. The contract is retroactive to May 1st of 2021, running through April 30th of 2025. There will be two percent raises the first and third years, and three percent raises the second and fourth years.
DANVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office

Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Arcola, IL
WCIA

Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove under boil order

RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order. The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
nowdecatur.com

Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13

August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Arcola City Council
myradiolink.com

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
JASPER COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Oblong home sales during week ending July 16

There are four junior tennis players from Olney ranked in the Boys' 12 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Quaid Berger is the top ranked boy in the category...
OLNEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
ARTHUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Heavy rain causes serious flooding in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rain flooded parts of central Illinois Tuesday morning and in Decatur, several underpasses were filled with water. The city prepares for that kind of flooding, so that’s part of the reason why the streets were mostly cleared up by Tuesday afternoon. The Streets and Sewers Section of the city’s Municipal Services […]
DECATUR, IL
spotonillinois.com

Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans

Illinois Newsroom - NEWTON - Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff's department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops.... ★...
JASPER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy