ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Haven, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
Hutch Post

Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#The Haven#Osha#Fire Marshal#Accident#Osha Rrb#The Ifo Group
Salina Post

Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion

RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two more nighttime fires for HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Algae infestation lessens at Marion

MARION, Kan. — Conditions have improved at Marion Reservoir to allow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to lower the algae alert to “watch” status. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed down. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing and contact with the lake is discouraged.
MARION, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. man hospitalized after motorcycle rear-ends car

RENO COUNTY—A Turon man was injured in an accident just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 36-year-old Brian Leon Epp of Turon was eastbound on U.S. 50 at Broadacres when the motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Kaitlin Brooke Miller of Hutchinson who was slowing to turn South onto Broadacres Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy