SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
BUTLER COUNTY—A pilot and two passengers avoided injury after a small plane crash just before 11a.m. Friday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1979 Cessna 182 Q piloted by Alexander Luinstra, 22, Benton, was northbound after taking off from Stearman Field. The aircraft suddenly lost power...
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
MARION, Kan. — Conditions have improved at Marion Reservoir to allow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to lower the algae alert to “watch” status. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed down. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing and contact with the lake is discouraged.
Wichita police are investigating following a burglary at Towne East Square.
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tiffany Davison with the American Red Cross told Hutch Post Friday that they are still looking to fill appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for the blood drive at the First Presbyterian Church at 201 East Sherman. The drive's Monday hours are from noon...
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
RENO COUNTY—A Turon man was injured in an accident just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 36-year-old Brian Leon Epp of Turon was eastbound on U.S. 50 at Broadacres when the motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Kaitlin Brooke Miller of Hutchinson who was slowing to turn South onto Broadacres Road.
