MARION, Kan. — Conditions have improved at Marion Reservoir to allow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to lower the algae alert to “watch” status. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed down. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing and contact with the lake is discouraged.

MARION, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO