Approved Ordinances by Glen Carbon Village Board Shuffle Property Lines throughout the Village
A major part of the Village of Glen Carbon’s regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 26 seemed to focus on the shuffling of property lines throughout the village. The first ordinance focused on the new development of Orchard Town Center. The developers requested that outparcels 4 and 5 be adjusted. A proposed purchaser for Outparcel 4, which was reportedly for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant, requested 22.5 additional feet of land from the adjoining lot 5. The request was approved.
Participating Perry County Ace Hardware stores raising money for charity starting Aug. 5
City of Red Bud Personnel Committee met June 20. Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Committee Members Present: Jeremy DeMond, Alan Piel, Kyle Donjon, Curt Guebert, Mike Rheinecker Committee Members Absent:Council Members Present: Ben Schwartzkopf, Bill Hanebutt Council... Posted in:. Places:. 05:27. 03:52. 03:52. How many inmates sentenced...
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
City of Red Bud Personnel Committee met June 20
The following residential sale was reported in Steeleville in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 104 MASSACHUSETTS$89,900Property Tax (2020): $778.74Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.87%Buyer: Michael and Ann CliftonSeller: James H. Schwarz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:35. 23:35. Bailey publishes opinion piece on 'how we Restore...
New hotel to be built in Marion
MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Perry County Primary Election Results
(Perryville) Primary election results are in from Perry County. Luke Turnbough has the unofficial numbers.
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Patent office approves 1 patent for Mascoutah innovators in week ending July 30
There are two junior tennis players from Fairview Heights ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were two junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Robert Miksell is the top ranked boy in the category...
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
EDA awards $3.1 million grant for more jobs and income for Marion, Illinois.
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The Marion Citadel building, home of EThOs (Entrepreneurial and Technical Opportunities) and the Vault Cafe was just awarded $3.1 million by the Economic Development Administration for a new redesign of the building. The building was built in 1914. It started as a bank but has...
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
