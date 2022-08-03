ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago
Melvin Morgan
2d ago

we have the same problem in port Vincent on the street where I live and I have called everyone I could and sent pictures to congressman graves and was told someone would call me within a week and I've still not heard a word from anyone. I've called his office and they say they would follow up with him and still nothing. Livingston parish don't care about their residents. it's all about how much money they can make and if you don't have any they don't care about you

