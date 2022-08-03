“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding

Read on www.brproud.com
Melvin Morgan
2d ago
we have the same problem in port Vincent on the street where I live and I have called everyone I could and sent pictures to congressman graves and was told someone would call me within a week and I've still not heard a word from anyone. I've called his office and they say they would follow up with him and still nothing. Livingston parish don't care about their residents. it's all about how much money they can make and if you don't have any they don't care about you
Reply
2
Related
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area under flood advisory; thousands without power, street flooding reported
The Baton Rouge area was placed under a flash flood warning and power was out for thousands of people as a storm rolled through the area Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the warning, which covered from Gardere northward up to the Zachary area, would last until 11:30 a.m. Three...
wbrz.com
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
wbrz.com
Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Several roadways across the capital area took on water amid a heavy downpour Wednesday morning. High water was reported first at problem areas like the Acadian Thruway underpass along I-10 and I-110 at the Governor's Mansion curve. As of around 9 a.m., roughly 6,000 households in Baton...
WAFB.com
Tracking storm impacts across the area
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3. DRONE FOOTAGE: Flooding on Burbank Drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Flash Flood Warning was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
Weather causes power outages in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers are without power in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday morning due to heavy rains and storms. As of 9: 15 a.m., 6,000 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Entergy’s outage map.
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
wbrz.com
Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments
BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
wbrz.com
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
brproud.com
EBR Mayor: We are concerned with more rain forecast in the coming days
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday (August 3), many East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) residents woke up to severe thunderstorms that led to flooding and power outages. Later in the evening, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the inclement weather and the problems it triggered on her official social media account, stating, “This morning East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a significant weather event that dropped 4+ inches of rain in some locations.”
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish government: Manchac Acres Road bridge closed
Ascension Parish government announced a bridge closure along Manchac Acres Road where it crosses Muddy Creek in Prairieville. Three concrete pours are needed to finish the construction, according to a parish social media post. This will complete the construction of the box culverts, headwalls, and wing walls, replacing the bridge.
wbrz.com
Law enforcement cracking down on Basin Bridge speeders with cameras, harsher penalties
GROSSE TETE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's pulled over car after car for speeding on the Basin Bridge on Friday, all of them going more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 60. It only took a few minutes for the first catch after Sgt. Brad Treuil turned...
Comments / 6