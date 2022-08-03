Women's wages fall by at least 5% after abortion restrictions, new study finds

Read on www.axios.com
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
What Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Democrats, Republicans in the Midterms
The GOP-led state rejected lawmakers restricting abortion access, setting up a fight over the issue on the election campaign trail.
Abortion faces its first ballot test after Roe
State Abortion Bans Opposed By Two Out Of Three Americans, New Poll Finds
It’s been less than six weeks since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, and whew, boy. Things are bad. 10-year-old victims of rape being forced across state lines for what would likely be a life-saving medical procedure. People with disabilities or chronic conditions have been denied long-term medication – when they’re not even pregnant. Legal and medical experts are warning that more women will be criminalized and put in mortal danger because of a miscarriage, which can affect 10-20 percent of all pregnancies.
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Is a D&C considered an abortion?
Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
Texas Woman Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Abortion Ban
Marlena Stell’s dreams of having another child fell apart when she found out she had a miscarriage just 9 and ½ weeks into her pregnancy. She went to the doctor’s office and was told the fetus no longer had a heartbeat. She asked the doctor to perform a dilation and curettage (D and C), a standard procedure that removes the fetus following a miscarriage to prevent infection and long-term health problems.
Her Ex-Husband Is Suing a Clinic Over the Abortion She Had Four Years Ago
Experts say the Arizona lawsuit shows how civil suits could be used to intimidate providers and punish people who’ve had abortions.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Abortion ban in Idaho faces first U.S. legal challenge since Roe
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Kansas Just Voted to Preserve Abortion Rights
Click here to read the full article. Kansans voted to toss out a ballot measure that would have amended the state constitution to implement a vast slew of abortion restrictions by a margin of just over 59% in Tuesday’s primary. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released to the press. As of now, abortion is legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks of gestation, protected under a state constitution amendment...
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
Biden issues second executive order to protect abortion access
President Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order to protect people's ability to travel out of state to access abortion. The big picture: This is the second executive order the president has issued to preserve abortion access after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. State of play: Biden...
States' fight over abortion information catches tech in crossfire
With reproductive rights in flux across the U.S., activists on both sides of the issue are using the uncertainty to pressure tech companies to change the way abortion information gets shared and labeled. The big picture: The absence of a nationwide law means that companies will likely have to interpret...
Support for abortion went up after Roe v. Wade was overturned, report says
Support for abortion rights in the United States increased following the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new report. Moreover, support for abortion increased more in the 13 states with "trigger laws"—legislation that was designed to ban or limit abortion access immediately following the ruling—than in other states.
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women
California may be an abortion sanctuary, but some women have to leave the state for the procedure.
