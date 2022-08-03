Make a difference in a student’s life by volunteering to read, help with math

Related
First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead
EBR Parish behind on security as students return to school
Days before the start of school, EBR adds 139 'teacher coaches' back into the classroom
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
BRCC announces dates for 3 super registration events for fall semester
CAC speaks on the impact of drugs in homes
Class begins next week, school systems rush to fill important positions
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18
Students in La. make progress on 2021-2022 LEAP Scores
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
Child Care P-EBT available
THE INVESTIGATORS: School leaders working to close gap in security ahead of upcoming year
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
100+ students graduate during Southern University’s summer commencement
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities
