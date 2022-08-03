ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news

The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
The Verge

OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price

After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Samsung’s ‘Reserve’ Promo Gets You First Dibs On Devices Before They Even Launch

Click here to read the full article. Samsung has had a steady release of new devices over the past year including the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Watch4. Now, the brand is gearing up for a brand new series of launches, set to unveil at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Eager to find out what the popular tech company has in store and earn some in-store credit while you’re at it? Here’s what you need to know. What Is Samsung Unpacked? Similar to Apple’s Keynote events, Samsung’s biannual “Galaxy Unpacked” event is an opportunity for fans to get a...
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Phone Arena

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes

OnePlus just had one of its biggest events for 2022 at 10 AM EDT in New York, where it announced the new OxygenOS 13 alongside the OnePlus 10T. After an arguably disappointing launch of OxygenOS 12, which OnePlus admitted was not “to a standard that meets our own expectations or those of our Community,” many had kept their expectations in check for the next major software update.
Phone Arena

Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price

With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Date Is Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect

Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
Phone Arena

Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program

We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
Phone Arena

Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?

OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 proves that it's time for a change; Do you agree?

Phones are pretty much the perfect slabs these days. Whether you're getting a flagship, a mid-ranger, or in some cases even a budget phone – you're likely to be happy with its performance, build quality and features. Mid-range phones in particular have gotten so good, that sometimes I even...
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T: What's in the box?

You are on your way to order your fancy new OnePlus 10T, or maybe you are still on the fence about buying one. At any rate, you want to know what you will be getting in the box. Luckily, there is no need to wait. We already had the pleasure of unboxing the OnePlus 10T and we know exactly what comes in the box.
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches

We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs

Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
