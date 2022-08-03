ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

spotonillinois.com

DeKalb County Planning & Zoning Committee met July 27

Here are the minutes provided by the committee: 1. CALL TO ORDER / ROLL CALL 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA 3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES a. May 25, 2022 4. PUBLIC COMMENT 5. OLD BUSINESS 6. NEW BUSINESS a. SPECIAL USE PERMITS - Requests by Nexamp...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 6

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes -June 23, 2022 3. Business at Hand. Approval - Firefighter/ Paramedic Initial Eligibility Register Oral Interviews...
LA GRANGE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Rockton Administration Committee met June 6

Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mr. York called the regular meeting of the Administration Committee to order at 5:30 pm. Members present: Mayor Peterson, Jodi May and Justin York Staff present: Dan Barber (5:51...
ROCKTON, IL
Dekalb County, IL
Government
spotonillinois.com

Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center

Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
ELGIN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending July 30: 2 patents granted in Elgin

The median sale price of a home sold in the first half of 2022 in South Elgin rose by $24,000 while total sales decreased by 18.4 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From January through June, there were 151 homes sold, with a median sale price of $295,000 - an 8.9 percent increase...
ELGIN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Parish honors music minister for her 62 years of service

Jeanette Dandurand was a newlywed in 1960 when she approached the pastor of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Posen and told him that she could help by playing the organ.
POSEN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16

First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa saw a 6.78 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 3. On Aug. 3, shares in the First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. company were selling at $85.42. One year before, these shares were trading at $80. First Ottawa Bancshares...
MENDOTA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Marseilles home sales during week ending July 16

There were three reported residential sales in Marseilles in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $111,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,909 for the previous year. 484 RYALL ST.$10,500Property Tax (2018): $1,890.53Effective Property...
MARSEILLES, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony)....
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Wirtz family sells entire Evanston apartment portfolio for $35M

Rocky Wirtz with 910-16 Judson and 1000-10 Hinman Ave (Getty, Realtor, Zillow) The Wirtz family, which hasn't sold any property in recent memory, is selling its entire apartment portfolio in Evanston. Wirtz Residential has agreed to unload five buildings in southeast Evanston to North...
EVANSTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park. Police said the man was on the train in the 1100 block of S. State Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an unidentified man approached him and made derogatory remarks. The man then stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Odell home sales in week ending July 16

Bloomington tennis player Holly Turnbull won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Plainfield tennis player Addison Dellaquila ranks in Girls' 14 singles bracket in week ending July 15

Bill Foster tweeted the following: "Just horrific news. My thoughts are with @RepWalorski's family and staff, and the families of the staffers who were killed in this tragedy. twitter.com/CBSNews/status"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Bill Foster: "Last night, Kansas...
PLAINFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina signs with Chelsea

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) - Addison native Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina is officially a member of soccer's top league. He signed with Chelsea after they agreed to a $15 million transfer fee with the Fire. The young phenom goalkeeper will finish out the season in Chicago before heading over to the English...
CHICAGO, IL

