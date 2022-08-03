Read on spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb County Planning & Zoning Committee met July 27
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: 1. CALL TO ORDER / ROLL CALL 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA 3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES a. May 25, 2022 4. PUBLIC COMMENT 5. OLD BUSINESS 6. NEW BUSINESS a. SPECIAL USE PERMITS - Requests by Nexamp... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 6
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes -June 23, 2022 3. Business at Hand. Approval - Firefighter/ Paramedic Initial Eligibility Register Oral Interviews... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:35. 15:29. 15:29. How many bonus...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Rockton Administration Committee met June 6
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mr. York called the regular meeting of the Administration Committee to order at 5:30 pm. Members present: Mayor Peterson, Jodi May and Justin York Staff present: Dan Barber (5:51... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:34. 23:17. 22:39. Illinois Ogle...
spotonillinois.com
Cook County COVID-19 Update: 98.9% of infected residents alive as of Aug. 2
Northbrook tennis player Alex Arutchev finished 6,414th in June in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 5,809th. By the end of the month they'd earned 64 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center
Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending July 30: 2 patents granted in Elgin
The median sale price of a home sold in the first half of 2022 in South Elgin rose by $24,000 while total sales decreased by 18.4 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From January through June, there were 151 homes sold, with a median sale price of $295,000 - an 8.9 percent increase...
spotonillinois.com
Analysis: 90.6% of black Whiteside County third graders failed state math exam in 2021
Springfield tennis player Adam Wheeling is ranked 2,306th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 295 total points, split between 295 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Parish honors music minister for her 62 years of service
Jeanette Dandurand was a newlywed in 1960 when she approached the pastor of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Posen and told him that she could help by playing the organ. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:29. 08:29. 08:03. 07:52. 07:52. 07:28. How high did Johnsburg junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Mendota home sales during week ending July 16
First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa saw a 6.78 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 3. On Aug. 3, shares in the First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. company were selling at $85.42. One year before, these shares were trading at $80. First Ottawa Bancshares...
spotonillinois.com
Marseilles home sales during week ending July 16
There were three reported residential sales in Marseilles in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $111,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,909 for the previous year. 484 RYALL ST.$10,500Property Tax (2018): $1,890.53Effective Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Wirtz family sells entire Evanston apartment portfolio for $35M
Rocky Wirtz with 910-16 Judson and 1000-10 Hinman Ave (Getty, Realtor, Zillow) The Wirtz family, which hasn't sold any property in recent memory, is selling its entire apartment portfolio in Evanston. Wirtz Residential has agreed to unload five buildings in southeast Evanston to North... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Police: 14-year-old girl dead after vehicle crashes into bus stop on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl died at the hospital after being hit by a car that crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening. Police said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old man failed to stop at a red light and struck a 42-year-old man driving a jeep at the intersection...
spotonillinois.com
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park. Police said the man was on the train in the 1100 block of S. State Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an unidentified man approached him and made derogatory remarks. The man then stabbed...
spotonillinois.com
John Howell: Essential Cuts (8/5): The Return of Christopher Columbus and the Demise of "Batgirl"
-Ron Onesti, President of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, joins to discuss their proposed plan to return and protect the Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago. -Jay Tcath, Executive Vice President at the Jewish United Fund, calls in to discuss an interactive public... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
How high did Oak Park junior tennis player Eli Stein rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?
La Grange tennis player Luke Howell finished 8,120th in June in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 9,184th. By the end of the month they'd earned 33 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Odell home sales in week ending July 16
Bloomington tennis player Holly Turnbull won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Will Cotts from La Grange win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 7?
La Grange tennis player Benjamin Sherman finished 6,689th in June in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 6,261st. By the end of the month they'd earned four points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... 01:20. 01:20. 01:16. 01:12. 01:10.
spotonillinois.com
Plainfield tennis player Addison Dellaquila ranks in Girls' 14 singles bracket in week ending July 15
Bill Foster tweeted the following: "Just horrific news. My thoughts are with @RepWalorski's family and staff, and the families of the staffers who were killed in this tragedy. twitter.com/CBSNews/status"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Bill Foster: "Last night, Kansas... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina signs with Chelsea
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) - Addison native Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina is officially a member of soccer's top league. He signed with Chelsea after they agreed to a $15 million transfer fee with the Fire. The young phenom goalkeeper will finish out the season in Chicago before heading over to the English... ★...
Comments / 0