ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Coleen, what the f***k is this?’: How Rebekah Vardy reacted when she saw Wagatha post

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GCSa_0h2ySIvP00

Rebekah Vardy says she confronted Coleen Rooney over her public ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, asking her in a phone call: “Coleen, what the f*** is this?”

The reality TV star was on holiday in Dubai when she saw that Ms Rooney had accused her of leaking stories to the tabloid press.

The bombshell message said that Ms Rooney had posted a series of fake stories on her Instagram account to see if they would make their way into The Sun newspaper.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s.........Rebekah Vardy’s account,” Ms Rooney wrote.

Speaking about the moment the accusation was posted, Ms Vardy told The Sun : “All of a sudden my phone imploded. I had a missed call from a withheld number, but then she (Coleen) messaged me and said: ‘I’ve been trying to call you.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kblqS_0h2ySIvP00

“I picked up the phone and called her and basically said, ‘What the f*** is this?’ Her response was quite rude, quite harsh, and she basically just said, ‘You know what this is’. And at that point I really didn’t know what it was. I was like, ‘No, surely this can’t be real; no one would do that.”

Ms Vardy lost her multimillion-pound libel case against Ms Rooney last week after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to newspapers. Ms Justice Steyn found that even if Ms Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, evidence showed that she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in the passing of information to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8fj8_0h2ySIvP00

Ms Justice Steyn said that it was necessary “to treat Ms Vardy’s evidence with very considerable caution”. “There were many occasions when her evidence was manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence, and others where she was evasive,” the judgement read.

The trial heard that Ms Vardy’s agent had sent the reality star a screenshot of Ms Rooney’s infamous message, saying: “Message her now and ask what the f*** this is x”.

Ms Vardy responded: “Wow that’s war x”. Her agent Caroline Watt then coached her on what to do, writing: “You will have to say that you don’t speak to anyone about her but that recently your Insta has even been following people you don’t follow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtaCA_0h2ySIvP00

She added: “Just say you have allowed a company to access it for sponsored posts and a former social media agency that you worked with too.”

After the call Ms Vardy had with Ms Rooney, her agent Ms Watt suggested a follow up message. It read: “As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this.

“I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.”

It continued: “I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset you that you have chosen to do this.”

Responding to her legal win, Ms Rooney said she regretted the need for an expensive court battle “in times of hardship for so many.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy ‘probably suffering from PTSD’ after Wagatha Christie case

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding that she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began.The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Rebekah Vardy
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
WEIGHT LOSS
realitytitbit.com

Where does Luca from Love Island live and is it far from Gemma Owen?

Love Island is rounding off some of its final episodes in 2022. As the final looms, fans are wanting to know more about the places that the Islanders are going to head back to including where Luca from Love Island lives. Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s romance has been followed by viewers and some are rooting for the pair to win.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The High Court
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation

Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Ioan Gruffudd granted restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans which bans her from mentioning him on social media

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him on social media.The verdict comes after Gruffudd received a previous restraining order against Evans back in February.The Daily Mail reports that a US judge imposed the new restrictions after Gruffudd claimed Evans, who is the mother of his two daughters Ella (12) and Elsie (8), had continued to cause him issues.According to the Mail, Gruffudd asked that Evans be prohibited from posting on social media about him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.The court documents state that since the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans react to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: ‘This one hurts’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s shock split after just nine months of dating has divided social media users.The pair broke up earlier this week due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.Kardashian and Davidson remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other”, E! News reports.The news has saddened some fans, while others said they were “unsurprised” as they deemed the couple incompatible.“Love is dead,” one person wrote. Another reacted: “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Keke Palmer says she’s not a ‘victim’ as she discusses viral Zendaya colourism tweet

Keke Palmer has said that she doesn’t want to be seen as a “victim” of colourism while discussing a viral tweet comparing her to ZendayaLast month, the actor responded to a Twitter post suggesting that Palmer had found less mainstream popularity than Euphoria star Zendaya because she was darker skinned.“A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted. “I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”In a new interview with The Guardian, Palmer said that she was often asked about colourism and racism long before “that little tweet came out”.The Nope...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
CANCER
The Independent

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s partner reportedly arrested over alleged assault

The partner of reality TV personality Lauren Goodger has reportedly been questioned by police over an alleged assault of the former The Only Way Is Essex star.Charles Dury, 25, was arrested and taken into custody following an incident in Upminster in the early hours of Thursday, according to The Sun.Goodger, 35, was reportedly taken to hospital with facial injuries and later interviewed by police officers before being released on bail.The incident comes shortly after the couple held a private funeral for their baby daughter Lorena, who died last month, The Sun reported.Goodger revealed the news via Instagram, saying she “could not understand” the reason for the death and asking for the media to respect her family’s privacy.She later told The Sun that the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.Goodger joined ITV reality show TOWIE as one of its original cast members in 2010.She and Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC and Martin Tyler apologise over Hillsborough and hooliganism comment

Martin Tyler and the BBC have apologised after the football commentator appeared to suggest that the Hillsborough disaster was linked to hooliganism.Mr Tyler, who works for Sky Sports, spoke about commentating on the first premier league match 30 years ago and the state of football at the time on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.In the interview on Friday morning, Mr Tyler said: “It was a great adventure and 3,000 live matches later, not all commentated by me – thankfully for the public. It does seem like it worked.”There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism. Martin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kym Marsh and Will Mellor unveiled as first two contestants for Strictly 2022

Kym Marsh and Will Mellor have been announced as the first two contestants competing on Strictly Come Dancing.The former Hear’Say star and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor, both 46, were unveiled on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.The announcement was made ahead of the 20th series of Strictly, which will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.She's an actress, singer, presenter and now soon to be #Strictly dancer! Say hello to Kym Marsh 💃🏻👉 https://t.co/uAHSYM3yO8 @msm4rsh pic.twitter.com/76D7WqyUU0— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2022Marsh found...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy