Read on www.kniakrls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
kniakrls.com
Work Continues on Indianola Streetscape Project
Work continued on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project over the past week, as paving work on Ashland Ave progressed. Stormwater installation on Ashland between Howard and Buxton is complete, the curbs and road is being replaced on Ashland between 1st St and Howard, and the paving on Ashland/Howard intersection has begun.
kniakrls.com
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
kniakrls.com
Helping Hand of Warren County Holding Back to School Giveaway
The Helping Hand of Warren County is hosting a Back to School Giveaway tonight. The Helping Hand will have school clothes available for all ages, and all items will be free of charge to take. The Helping Hand of Warren County Back to School Giveaway will be tonight beginning at 5pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adelnews.com
Adel to celebrate 175 years with 7 tons of free sweet corn during Sweet Corn Festival
This year’s Sweet Corn Festival will be extra sweet as Adel continues its 175th birthday celebration on Aug. 13. “It’s a birthday party. We are celebrating 175 years for the city of Adel,” said Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. Bengtson said the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
kniakrls.com
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Residents Appointed to State Boards and Commissions
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Warren County residents to serve on various state boards and commissions. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter was named to the Advisory Council on Brain Injuries, Raymond Reynolds was named to the Fire Service and Emergency Response Council, and Matt Conaway was named to the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. Find a full list of appointees with this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
KCCI.com
Newton city officials say fireworks show will bring big boom to local economy
NEWTON, Iowa — The Pyrotechnics Guild International is hosting its annual convention in Newton this week. They've hosted two fireworks displays for locals starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight. They're quite the spectacle, but they come with lots of noise!. "It's loud, it's pretty and we can...
kniakrls.com
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
kniakrls.com
Indianola School District Hosting Informational Meetings on Bond Issue
The Indianola Community School District is holding a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. The meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars to Hold Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
Twin Cedars students are asking for our support for their After Prom. The students will be hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Laser Car Wash in Knoxville. Parent Tahirih Bolton tells KNIA-KRLS, “So we’re kicking off the school year soon...
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Dutch Camp Starts
Pella Marching Dutch Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins, and Director Dameon Place discuss the start of Band Camp, the special season ahead leading to the Rose Parade on January 2nd, and the upcoming annual mattress sale on August 20th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will consider claims against the county, and hold a discussion regarding facility management. The meeting will take place today at 10am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Approves Apron Expansion Contract, Rejects Bid for Prairie Ridge Turn Lane
The Pella City Council held a pair of public hearings at their meeting Tuesday evening to review contracts for upcoming construction projects. A resolution was approved, but a contract award was deferred to August 16th for Pella Municipal Airport Apron Expansion for $778,882.75 to Pella Concrete, while a bid for West Washington Street and Fifield Road Intersection improvements was denied, as it came in more than $200,000 than engineer’s estimates and will instead be rebid late next winter for the upcoming construction season in 2023.
Comments / 0