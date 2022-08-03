ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One in five UK nightclubs have closed since the start of the pandemic

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sxIo_0h2ySArb00

One in five UK nightclubs have shut down since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), a trade body which represents the industry, has released new figures which show the lowest ever number of nightclubs.

In March 2020, the total number of nightclubs was recorded at 1,418. The number has now dropped to 1,130.

This means that 20 per cent of UK nightclubs have shut down since the start of the pandemic. The number is even worse in some regions, with the Midlands seeing a closure of 30 per cent of clubs.

Nightclub numbers in England, Wales and Scotland peaked in 2006 at 3,000, but the continued drop is causing concern.

The NTIA have warned that a combination of economic and pandemic struggles have “created a perfect storm".

“Pandemic debt, growing energy bills, workforce challenges, supply chain, increased insurance premiums, landlord pressures and product cost increases,” were all among the reasons for such a significant drop, says the NTIA.

Michael Kill, Chief Executive of NTIA said that nightclubs play a vital role in the “regeneration of highstreets in towns and cities” across the UK.

“Late-night economy businesses were one of the quickest sectors to rebound during the financial crash many years ago, harbouring an abundance of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

"The Government needs to recognise the economic, cultural, and community value of clubs and the wider night time economy. We must protect these businesses, using every means possible, and recognise their importance before it’s too late,” Kill continued, before adding how important clubs are to “people’s physical, mental and social well being”.

In repsonse to the figures, a government spokesperson told the BBC : "We recognise that nightclubs are important cultural institutions and key drivers of local night time economies, but no national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs."

The news comes off the back of announcements of some major nightclub closures across the UK, including London’s world-famous Printworks , which is set to be converted into offices.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Those of us with family abroad can’t just give up flying

It’s all very well for Fiona Henderson to tell us that we shouldn’t be flying (Letters, 1 August). I’m assuming she hasn’t got close family living in parts of the world where travelling by air is the only way of visiting them. I have young grandchildren living in the US and I miss them desperately. There are thousands of families across the UK in the same position. FaceTime is a wonderful thing, but nothing compares to hugging them for real.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Economy#Uk#Ntia
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Husband 'smothered wife with pillow in their hotel room while visiting UK from Singapore to stop her "nagging" and then sent a text to their son saying "I have hurt your mother. She’s gone"'

A husband smothered his wife with a pillow in their hotel room on holiday because he 'wanted her to keep quiet' and stop her 'nagging' him, jurors have been told. Soong Hert Fong, 51, and Pek Ying Ling, 51, who had been married 27 years, had arrived in Newcastle from their home in Singapore on the next leg of their European tour, which had included trips to the Isle of Sky, Inverness and Edinburgh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)

You probably know by now that Richmond and Hampstead Heath are the acknowledged greenest bits of the capital. But there’s one west London borough, which includes the districts of Hayes and Harlington, Uxbridge and West Drayton, that has won 66 Green Flag Awards, making it the greenest borough in the whole of the UK.
TRAVEL
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours as they battle 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid and soaring costs

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours amid soaring costs and 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid. The hospitality sector's recovery from the pandemic has been stymied by both the increased prices venues have had to pay, as well as continued labour shortages, a new report by industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA reveals.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Family could be forced to fly home from holiday after suitcase of essentials ‘vanishes’ from Tui flight

A distraught mother of two says she fears her family will have to fly home from a long-awaited holiday, after a suitcase of essentials “vanished” en route to Mallorca.Louise Ali says she queued for three hours the night before her family’s 6am Tui flight, in order to drop off their luggage early at Manchester Airport amid reports of luggage chaos.The family’s flight from Manchester to the Balearic Island left on Wednesday 3 August.However, when Ms Ali - along with husband Hassan and their sons, aged eight and two - arrived at Palma’s airport, they realised their case had gone astray.She...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days

Workers at the UK's biggest container port in Felixstowe are to strike for eight days in a dispute over pay. Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting a 7% pay offer from Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company. Unite called the pay offer...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy