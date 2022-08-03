ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi says visit was to honour ‘bedrock promise’ to ‘always stand with Taiwan’

Nancy Pelosi said her controversial visit to Taiwan , which has led to China launching military activities around the country, was to honour a "bedrock promise" made by the US to "always stand" with the country.

"On this strong foundation, we have built a thriving partnership, grounded in our shared values of self-government and self-determination, focused on our mutual security interests in the region," Pelosi said in Taipei.

The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting anger from Beijing.

The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Nancy Pelosi
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
#Taiwan#Bedrock#Taipei#Politics Federal
The Independent

Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
Beijing, CN
China
Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast

Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
POLITICS
