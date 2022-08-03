ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
State
New York State
Newburgh, NY
Accidents
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police issue missing person bulletin for second Port Jervis woman

PORT JERVIS, NY – Port Jervis Police Department has issued a Missing Person bulletin and flyer for a second missing Port Jervis woman. They are asking for the public’s help in their search for 28-year-old Heather Callas of Port Jervis. They are also continuing, with help from New...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley

Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Motorcycle Crash#Smartphone App#Traffic Accident#Motorcycle Motor#St Luke S Hospital
Daily News

Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home

The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
QUEENS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mid-Hudson News Network

Missing Newburgh woman found dead

BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm

Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
PORT JERVIS, NY
WIBX 950

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy