Alex Jones uses bankruptcy to limit Sandy Hook reckoning, again

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit
Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
Watch the Judge in Alex Jones’s Explosive Sandy Hook Trial Scold Him for Lying in Court
If there’s justice in the world, Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist on trial for the unconscionable, disgusting lies he spread that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the children and teachers who lost their lives that day weren’t actually killed, will have to pay the full $150 million the families suing him for defamation have asked for. Further justice would be for him to never again have a platform from which to spew these outrageous, indefensible lies; total justice in my opinion would be for him to be completely shunned by society and for a witch to take his voice away so no one ever has to hear from him again. We’ll have to wait and see if that justice comes to pass, but on Wednesday, August 3, the universe gave Jones a teeny-tiny bit of what he deserves, when not only did his lies blow up in his face, but they did so thanks to his own legal team.
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
After conceding that the Sandy Hook shooting is '100% real,' Alex Jones said the media 'won't let me take it back'
"[The media] won't let me take it back," Jones said, referring to statements he made calling the shooting a "giant hoax."
Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on Infowars
In court, Alex Jones made a bizarre invitation to Sandy Hook parents, by inviting them onto Infowars — the show where he defamed them.
Alex Jones Gloats About Bankruptcy Plot To Tie Up Sandy Hook Damages 'For Years'
He bashes "kangaroo court" on his podcast, aims to stiff Sandy Hook families who've been targeted with threats by his followers.
Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’
Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
InfoWars producer is accused of 'hypocrisy' after testifying Alex Jones 'stressed' over Sandy Hook backlash
A lawyer for parents of a slain 6-year-old accused the InfoWars producer of "hypocrisy" for saying Jones' "mood" and "health" suffered.
Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook falsehoods, parents’ lawyer says as defamation trial begins
July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones led a "vile campaign of defamation" when he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, a Texas jury was told on Tuesday, but a lawyer for Jones said his client already had paid a price.
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones’ Lawyers Sent a Digital Copy of His Phone to Sandy Hook Families’ Legal Team – Presumably in Error
Infowars founder Alex Jones managed somehow to create a scenario that is making conspiracy theorists out of us all. Jones’ lawyers sent a digital copy of the conspiracy theorist’s phone to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake, the prosecution revealed Wednesday at the damages hearing that will determine how much Jones will pay for his claims the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones must pay $50m for Sandy Hook hoax claim
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3m (£41m) in damages after falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax. A jury in Texas ruled the radio host must pay $45.2m in punitive damages, in addition to $4.1m in compensatory damages they awarded a day earlier.
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was penalized Friday by a Texas jury which said he must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. The decision came after the jury on Thursday decided that Jones must pay $4.1 million...
Alex Jones Hit With Another $45.2 Million in Punitive Damages for Sandy Hook Conspiracies
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages for repeatedly claiming the 2012 massacre was a hoax, the judge announced Friday, bringing his total liability to the family of a 6-year-old shooting victim to nearly $50 million. The Infowars host was ordered on Thursday to pay $4.2...
