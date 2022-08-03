Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Dutch Camp Starts
Pella Marching Dutch Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins, and Director Dameon Place discuss the start of Band Camp, the special season ahead leading to the Rose Parade on January 2nd, and the upcoming annual mattress sale on August 20th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
KHS Band Preview Night is Tonight
Meredith Tipping is the High School Band Director in Knoxville. Tipping said there is approximately 75 students in the Knoxville band program this year. They have battled weather, both hot and wet this year. Tipping told KNIA/KRLS News, “We do what we call our Parent Preview Night in the evening...
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Band Director Meredith Tipping
Our guest today on Let’ Talk Knoxville is Knoxville High School band director Meredith Tipping. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Looks for Volunteers
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is still looking for volunteers to help with Parking at the Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill said shifts during the Nationals will be at Youngs Park and will be three-hours in length. To sign-up give the Knoxville Chamber a call. Skahill...
Indianola School District Hosting Informational Meetings on Bond Issue
The Indianola Community School District is holding a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. The meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Twin Cedars to Hold Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
Twin Cedars students are asking for our support for their After Prom. The students will be hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Laser Car Wash in Knoxville. Parent Tahirih Bolton tells KNIA-KRLS, “So we’re kicking off the school year soon...
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Pella Corporation, Community Featured in The Wall Street Journal
The Pella community and the corporation that bears that namesake were featured this week on the cover of one of the four national newspapers of record. A feature was written in The Wall Street Journal about Pella’s development growth, fueled by approximately $30 million dollars of investments made by organizations affiliated with Pella Corporation and its shareholder family.
