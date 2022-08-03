ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Cowboys Are Setting Up Dak Prescott To Fail

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL

