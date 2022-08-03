ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan on Locarno Competition Title ‘Ariyippu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zldbp_0h2yRfzn00

Click here to read the full article.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and popular actor-producer Kunchacko Boban are re-teaming for “Ariyippu” (“Declaration”), the first Indian film in Locarno’s international competition in 17 years.

The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a Pandora’s box that threatens the couple’s jobs and marriage.

Narayanan got the germ of the film’s idea from a newspaper article about a female bank employee who had approached the Mumbai high court demanding a “declaration” clarifying that a video which had been circulated in her bank was a look alike and not her. That idea travelled with Narayanan for a while until he hit upon the premise about a migrant couple working in a gloves factory.

This is Narayanan’s fourth film as director and though seemingly thematically different from each other, they are always based on personal struggle.

“Even though ‘Take Off’ was viewed as a rescue/survival drama, the story has other layers to it. It’s the story of a divorced nurse who tries to hide her pregnancy from her son from her first marriage. It itself had so many layers to tell where her son himself is questioning her motherhood. I often try to bring certain contemporary topics about what our country or region is going through. In that manner, the story will get more shades and relevance,” Narayanan told Variety . ” ‘Malik’ was viewed as gangster drama, but if you observe it closely, it’s about the resistance of marginalized communities fighting for the land they own. ‘C U Soon’ again was about the labor trap which still prevails in our society.”

“Here in ‘Ariyippu’ also, there is an issue which is still relevant among the labor class during these COVID times. So there is some kind of thematic similarity in all these films,” adds Narayanan. “My form is somewhat deeply influenced by a way of documentary filmmaking. That can be called a conscious choice, as it has got more connectivity to people. With ‘Ariyippu,’ I have tried to push myself a little more than my regular space of mid-stream cinema. Even though the story is relatable to common people, I didn’t want to corrupt it with regular dramatic twists and turns.”

Narayanan is one of the renaissance men of Indian cinema. Besides writing and directing, he debuted as a cinematographer with “Malayankunju” and is also a veteran editor with more than 60 film credits, many of which starred Boban. Narayanan’s directorial debut “Take Off” featured Boban in a pivotal role. For “Ariyippu,” Boban also serves as producer via his Kunchako Boban Productions, the first one under the banner. Producers also include Boban’s famed family studio Udaya Pictures, Narayanan’s Moving Narratives and Shebin Backer, who co-produced “Take Off.”

“Mahesh has happened to edit more films that I’ve starred in, than any other actor and so he has been someone who has encouraged, supported and persuaded me to try out different kinds of movies and characters, to keep breaking stereotypes,” Boban told Variety . “Naturally then, when we decided to produce a movie together, we wanted to make a movie which would be memorable and make us proud.”

“The character of Hareesh is one of the most intense roles that I’ve done in my career. ‘Ariyippu’ is a marital drama that simultaneously deals with the protagonists’ personal issues as well as a scam that’s going on at their workplace, which affects both of them,” adds Boban. “The kind of emotional turmoil these characters are going through was so intense that even after the day’s shoot, I’d be totally exhausted and drained when I got back to my room. It was nothing like some of the clichéd characters I might have portrayed in some of my earlier films as Mahesh was hell bent on showing me in a different light. The character of Hareesh has so many shades and layers that it has become one of the most exciting roles in my career where I was able to reinvent and remould myself to get under the skin of such a complex character, the likes of which I have never got to attempt before and kudos to Mahesh for making this possible.”

“As a large portion of the film’s narrative takes place during a few intense days and sleepless nights for my character, I cut down on my sleeping hours to four or less and also skipped my exercise regimen to develop a paunch,” says Boban. “I also felt that I carried the pulsating emotions of my character Hareesh with me throughout the shooting schedule, whether on or off camera, which made it a truly memorable experience for me as an actor.”

Next up for Boban as a producer and actor is “Nna Thaan Case Kodu” (“Sue Me”), directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval; a political thriller directed by Tinu Pappachan; “Padmini” by Senna Hegde; and a project that will reunite him with his “Anjaam Pathiraa” director Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Narayanan has “Phantom Hospital,” based on the research of Indian journalist Josy Joseph on a medical scam, in development.

“To showcase my film in a premiere festival before its release was always an ambition for me. That finally happened in ‘Ariyippu.’ I am really happy that the Locarno selection committee picked this film, understanding its relevance and values,” says Narayanan.

“This is absolutely huge for us. To get such a launching pad for our film has also resulted us in getting invitations to many other festivals across the world,” adds Boban. “We are extremely happy, proud and honestly even relieved that the efforts that we’ve put in with a great deal of passion and commitment, is bringing in such good results. It is mind-blowing and so surreal, I’m just really grateful for it all.”

“Ariyippu” premieres Aug. 4.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role

Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
MOVIES
Variety

‘First Kill’ Showrunner Speaks Out After Series Canceled: Netflix Failed to Market ‘Compelling Elements’

Click here to read the full article. “First Kill” showrunner Felicia D. Henderson held Netflix accountable while talking to The Daily Beast about the streamer’s decision to cancel her lesbian teenage vampire series after only one season. Netflix announced the cancellation on Aug. 2, nearly two months after the eight-episode first season debuted. Sources told Variety that Netflix axed the series because its low viewership didn’t warrant the price tag of making a second season. “When I got the call to tell me they weren’t renewing the show because the completion rate wasn’t high enough, of course, I was very disappointed,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Magnetic Beats’ Director Sets Crime Thriller ‘De Grace’ for Mediawan Banner, Arte France (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Vincent Maël Cardona, whose 2021 pic “Magnetic Beats” won a prize at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and a Cesar Award for best first film, is set to direct “De Grâce,” a sprawling crime thriller unfolding in the northern French port city of Le Havre. The series is being co-produced and commissioned by Arte France (“En thérapie,” “Real Humans”), and is produced by Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin (“Two of Us,” “The Velvet Queen”) at Ego Productions, a Mediawan company. Belgium’s Savage Films is co-producing. Mediawan Rights is representing the show in international markets. Set to start shooting...
MOVIES
Deadline

Daisy Edgar-Jones On The Importance Of ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Box Office Win & Shaking Her ‘Gentle’ Persona

Click here to read the full article. Daisy Edgar-Jones picked up Locarno’s Leopard Club acting award Friday evening — the latest honour of her short career. Despite her early success, however, Edgar-Jones says she’s keen to reshape her career and shake her perception in the industry. “I play a lot of gentle and quiet nice people, but I’d like to play characters that are very different from me. I’d like to transform and pick characters that aren’t my obvious casting,” she told Deadline, adding that she’d like to try her hand as a villain. Edgar-Jones — who accepted the award at the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kunchacko Boban
Person
Mahesh Narayanan
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser Is Totally Unrecognizable as 600-Pound Recluse in New Movie

At his peak, Brendan Fraser was known as one of the fittest people in Hollywood, but his new role his as far away from that as possible. The actor once had an extremely chiseled physique. He famously wore nothing but a loin cloth for his role in George of the Jungle. However, Fraser is completely hidden in his character or the upcoming film, The Whale. Film studio A24 released the first jarring image of Fraser from the new film, which was posted on Screenrant’s Twitter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Indian#Malayalam
Variety

Jennette McCurdy’s Provocative Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. Considering its darkly provocative title, it makes sense that Jennette McCurdy’s upcoming book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” made headlines when it was first announced. And now, since becoming available to pre-order on Amazon, it’s already become a No. 1 bestseller. It comes out Aug. 9. In the book of essays, the actor best known for her role in “ICarly,” delves into her tumultuous years as a child actor on the set of the Nickelodeon show, particularly surrounding her strained relationship with her controlling mom Debra McCurdy who died in 2013. The cover features...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Mumbai
Variety

Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ellen Pompeo to Star in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu, Will Scale Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role

Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, which is set to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse

Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Kelsey Owens Claims She Was Fired From MTV Show While Filming: It’s ‘Truly Disgusting’

Click here to read the full article. Fans of MTV reality show “Siesta Key” may soon see the unannounced departure of one of its original cast members. Kelsey Owens, who has been on the show since the premiere of the first season in 2017, shared on Instagram early Friday that she just found out she will be “cut” from the show moving forward and received no warning ahead of time. “It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Cancels Overseas Debut as Investigation Into LED Screen Incident Continues

Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong boy band Mirror has pulled out of Japan’s Summer Sonic festival, organizers confirmed, while investigations continue into last week’s horrific incident that severely injured two dancers on stage during a live concert in their hometown. Summer Sonic announced on Friday that the 12-piece group has canceled the performance at the festival’s Tokyo Pacific Stage, originally scheduled for Aug. 20, “due to unforeseen circumstances.” “We sincerely apologize to all of you and hope to have the opportunity to participate again,” a comment from Mirror cited in Summer Sonic’s statement. The news follows a tragic incident...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Peacock Orders Satanic Panic Drama With ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Duo Attached to Direct

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to the coming-of-age thriller “Hysteria!” The series hails from writer and executive producer Matthew Kane. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear will also executive produce. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the writers and directors of the upcoming film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” will direct and executive produce. Scott Stoops will be supervising producer. UCP is the studio. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, Good Fear worked with Kane to develop the pilot script and series pitch. They then attached Goldstein and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Writers Guild of America Triumphs in $42 Million Arbitration With Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The Writers Guild of America informed its members on Thursday that it has prevailed in a crucial arbitration with Netflix over their underpayment of writers’ residuals for the 2018 film “Bird Box,” notching another $42 million in unpaid residuals for 216 writers on 139 other Netflix films. Netflix’s initial argument regarding “Bird Box” was that the WGA should have accepted a substandard formula they had negotiated with DGA and SAG-AFTRA, but the arbitrator decided after a hearing that the license fee should be greater than the gross budget of the film. The arbitrator then...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy