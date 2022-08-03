Sponsored: Bally Logistics opens office expansion, creating 30 well-paying jobs in Florence

Read on linknky.com
Dayton seeks to adopt residential property inspection program
Unlike its neighboring river cities, Dayton has no residential property inspection program. The Residential Rental License and Safety Inspection program is designed to be complaint-driven and have bi-yearly proactive inspections from code enforcement. Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said the program is to protect tenants, not to punish landlords. “In...
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
Revival vintage bottle shop moving to North by Hotel Covington this fall
Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop is moving to North by Hotel Covington this fall, bringing the bourbon history experience from their current location on East 8th Street. “This area was one major piece behind the catalytic renaissance of Covington’s central business district and our business will continue the trend by supporting the ‘revival’ of 614 Madison,” co-founder and Covington City Commissioner Shannon Smith said.
Take a peek inside the new North by Hotel Covington
Developers and the Covington Business Council led a tour Wednesday of North by Hotel Covington, an expansion from the original hotel on Madison Avenue set to open in October. The renovations encompass the building next to Hotel Covington, which was historically the Covington YMCA. The original hotel is located at...
NKU ranks among top 100 innovating universities in the world, report says
Northern Kentucky University ranks among the world’s most innovative universities, according to a report by World’s Universities with Real Impact, or WURI. The website measures institutions by looking at industrial application; support for entrepreneurship; ethical value; student mobility and openness; crisis management; and the use of technology. Within each category, each school is then judged on three criteria: innovativeness, implementation, and impact.
Have extra school supplies? Donate them to Cram the Cruiser & Truck drive
As the start of school in Northern Kentucky approaches, Kenton County civic organizations are teaming up to collect school supplies for local students. The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is partnering with the Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945 to host the Cram The Cruiser & Truck School Supply Drive.
Ft. Wright, Erlanger police donate cruisers to eastern Ky. departments
Police cruisers from departments in Erlanger and Ft. Wright are headed to agencies in eastern Kentucky following the devastating and deadly floods that swept through that region last week. In an announcement, the City of Erlanger noted that police departments in eastern Kentucky, including the Whitesburg Police Department and Letcher...
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
Photos: Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle
Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders gathered Wednesday morning for the Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle. Participants met at Covington Landing from 6 to 8 a.m. as part of the event to preview Paddlefest, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday. Details here.
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
NKY Football, Class 6A, District 6 preview: Ryle looks for another strong season
The Ryle Raiders have won eight of nine district games since the current Class 6A, District 6 formed in 2019, but have struggled in the post-season. It was only a matter of time before the Ryle Raiders had that breakthrough. Last season, Ryle finished 9-4, winning another district crown and...
