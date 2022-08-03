Sponsored: Bally Logistics opens office expansion, creating 30 well-paying jobs in Florence

Northern Kentucky University ranks among the world’s most innovative universities, according to a report by World’s Universities with Real Impact, or WURI. The website measures institutions by looking at industrial application; support for entrepreneurship; ethical value; student mobility and openness; crisis management; and the use of technology. Within each category, each school is then judged on three criteria: innovativeness, implementation, and impact.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO