Avast shares hit record high after $8.6 billion NortonLifeLock deal gets UK nod

Amgen adds potential blockbuster drug with $3.7 billion ChemoCentryx deal
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Amgen Inc is buying ChemoCentryx Inc for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders. The buyout will also hand Amgen control of at least two experimental therapies for immune disorders, a field that has come into the spotlight after AstraZeneca’s 2020 purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns
A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
Europe is hurting because Russia has cut down its natural-gas supply — but Russia is even worse off: study
Russia has slowed natural-gas exports to Europe since invading Ukraine. A Yale University analysis found the move to be hurting Russia more than it's hurting Europe. Russia is pivoting to customers in the east, but countries like China and India bargain hard. Russia has slowed its natural-gas supplies to Europe...
China’s baby bust is so dramatic, India will surpass it as the world’s most populous country far earlier than expected
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China's baby bust is so dramatic, it's accelerating a long-expected global population shift. A new report from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs released Monday puts China...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Germany bails out its biggest natural gas importer
The German government has stepped in to bail out one of its biggest energy companies — the latest casualty of Europe's natural gas crisis.
Hit by rising costs and supply snarls, Toyota profit tumbles 42%
TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) profit slumped a worse-than-expected 42% in its first quarter as the Japanese automaker was squeezed between supply constraints and rising costs.
European gas is on track for a 3rd consecutive weekly gain as Russia threatens to further taper supplies
European natural gas remains on track for a third consecutive weekly jump. Concerns remain about Russia's gas supplies and whether Moscow will choose to slash flows to Europe further. In the last year, prices have surged 372% for the key fuel. European natural gas prices are heading for the third...
Citigroup's Russia exposure climbs on rouble surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said its total exposure to Russia rose by $500 million in the second quarter due to a rise in the value of the rouble. The Wall Street bank on Thursday disclosed $8.4 billion in Russia exposure as of June 30, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter.
U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing U.S. commitment; China enraged
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned Tuesday, as tensions between the two superpowers continued to soar. The last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.
UK says Russia's Wagner allocated responsibility for specific sectors of front line in Ukraine
July 29 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.
China scolds G7 foreign ministers over Taiwan statement
BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China scolded foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for telling Beijing not to use a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as "pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".
