Avast shares hit record high after $8.6 billion NortonLifeLock deal gets UK nod

srnnews.com
 2 days ago
www.srnnews.com

srnnews.com

Amgen adds potential blockbuster drug with $3.7 billion ChemoCentryx deal

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Amgen Inc is buying ChemoCentryx Inc for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders. The buyout will also hand Amgen control of at least two experimental therapies for immune disorders, a field that has come into the spotlight after AstraZeneca’s 2020 purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns

A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
Reuters

Citigroup's Russia exposure climbs on rouble surge

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said its total exposure to Russia rose by $500 million in the second quarter due to a rise in the value of the rouble. The Wall Street bank on Thursday disclosed $8.4 billion in Russia exposure as of June 30, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter.
MARKETS
srnnews.com

U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing U.S. commitment; China enraged

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
FOREIGN POLICY

