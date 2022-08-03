‘The turbine works’: Germany’s Scholz points finger at Russia in energy row

Read on www.srnnews.com
Related
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Germany turns off the hot water: Hanover becomes first big city to ban hot water in public buildings in response to Russian gas crisis
The Germany city of Hanover has become the first big city in Europe to ban hot water and central heating in public buildings in response to Vladimir Putin's weaponizing of gas supplies. The drastic step comes as Germans have been told to expect sky high electricity bills and sweeping gas...
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns
A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Europe is hurting because Russia has cut down its natural-gas supply — but Russia is even worse off: study
Russia has slowed natural-gas exports to Europe since invading Ukraine. A Yale University analysis found the move to be hurting Russia more than it's hurting Europe. Russia is pivoting to customers in the east, but countries like China and India bargain hard. Russia has slowed its natural-gas supplies to Europe...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Germany bails out its biggest natural gas importer
The German government has stepped in to bail out one of its biggest energy companies — the latest casualty of Europe's natural gas crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
China’s baby bust is so dramatic, India will surpass it as the world’s most populous country far earlier than expected
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China's baby bust is so dramatic, it's accelerating a long-expected global population shift. A new report from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs released Monday puts China...
Saudi Arabia is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade as the Kingdom rakes in oil revenues amid a global energy crunch
Saudi Arabia's budget surplus jumped to $21 billion in the second quarter as it raked in profits from expensive crude prices. The surplus was 35% higher compared to the first quarter, Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said Thursday. The budget surplus soared even as spending for the Kingdom increased 16% from...
European gas is on track for a 3rd consecutive weekly gain as Russia threatens to further taper supplies
European natural gas remains on track for a third consecutive weekly jump. Concerns remain about Russia's gas supplies and whether Moscow will choose to slash flows to Europe further. In the last year, prices have surged 372% for the key fuel. European natural gas prices are heading for the third...
Russian oil exports to Asia have dropped 12% but expensive crude has boosted energy revenues for the Kremlin
Russian crude flows to Asia have declined 12% from the daily 2.1 million barrels in April and May, per Bloomberg. But the dip in exports has not impacted the Kremlin's revenues, since expensive crude is bolstering its war chest still. Four-week average export duty receipts have climbed higher for Moscow.
UK says Russia's Wagner allocated responsibility for specific sectors of front line in Ukraine
July 29 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.
Citigroup's Russia exposure climbs on rouble surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said its total exposure to Russia rose by $500 million in the second quarter due to a rise in the value of the rouble. The Wall Street bank on Thursday disclosed $8.4 billion in Russia exposure as of June 30, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter.
BBC
Ukraine war: UN chief Guterres slams oil and gas firms' 'grotesque greed'
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for oil and gas companies to face special taxes. His comments come as surging energy prices sparked by the war in Ukraine push industry profits to new highs. Mr Guterres said it was "immoral" for firms to be profiting from the crisis. Russia's...
Comments / 0