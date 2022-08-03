Read on thatballsouttahere.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience
Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
Dodgers News: Baseball World Reacts to the Passing of Vin Scully
The baseball world paid their respects to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully on Tuesday night.
Dodgers to pay tribute to Vin Scully before Friday night’s game
The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to Vin Scully before tonight’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares
The legendary Vin Scully certainly had a good run with the Dodgers. He called games for 67 years. Scully died Tuesday. He was 94. The post Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dodgers Past and Present React to the Passing of LA Icon Vin Scully
LA players past and present reacted to the devastating news that longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully had passed away at age 94.
Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully
The Dodgers took the field on Wednesday night with Vin Scully patches on their jerseys.
Watch Matt Carpenter receive standing ovation from Cardinals fans (Video)
Matt Carpenter returned to St. Louis as a member of the New York Yankees, and received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans. One of the league’s better stories is the resurgence of Matt Carpenter. After spending the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, he signed on with the New York Yankees and has flourished in a short amount of time. But this weekend, he made his return to St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers Holding Pregame Ceremony To Honor Vin Scully At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. PT. Additional details of the ceremony were not announced. Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing...
Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers
The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles Dodgers Mourn Death of Beloved Broadcaster Vin Scully
The sports world is mourning the loss of a legend. Vin Scully—the sports broadcaster whose career of calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers spanned over 67 seasons—died on Aug. 2 at his home in Los Angeles, per ESPN. He was 94 years old. "We have lost an...
Why Justin Verlander’s looming free agency will be like no other
In most cases calling an athlete a ‘unicorn’ is an overused trope, but in the case of Justin Verlander it fits perfectly. Verlander is a lot of things. Among them: 39 years old, the undisputed ace of one of the best rotations in baseball and he’s going to be a free agent when the season ends.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0