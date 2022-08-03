ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments

The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
UPI News

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience

Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Harry Kalas
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Richie Ashburn
Person
Roy Campanella
FanSided

Watch Matt Carpenter receive standing ovation from Cardinals fans (Video)

Matt Carpenter returned to St. Louis as a member of the New York Yankees, and received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans. One of the league’s better stories is the resurgence of Matt Carpenter. After spending the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, he signed on with the New York Yankees and has flourished in a short amount of time. But this weekend, he made his return to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Brooklyn Dodgers#Major League Baseball#The Philadelphia Phillies#Hall Of Famers#1st Dodgers
Yardbarker

Dodgers Holding Pregame Ceremony To Honor Vin Scully At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. PT. Additional details of the ceremony were not announced. Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers

The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Variety

Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy