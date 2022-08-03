ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lake Wins GOP Nomination in Arizona

Kari Lake wins the Republican nomination for governor, completing a sweep for Trump-backed candidates in Arizona. Reporter Bernie Bennett has this story. Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, climbing past her opponent’s early lead and rounding out the victory for Trump-backed candidates in the swing state. Wednesday, Lake thanked her opponents.
