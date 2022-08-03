Read on www.srnnews.com
Kari Lake wins the Republican nomination for governor, completing a sweep for Trump-backed candidates in Arizona. Reporter Bernie Bennett has this story. Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, climbing past her opponent’s early lead and rounding out the victory for Trump-backed candidates in the swing state. Wednesday, Lake thanked her opponents.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney who wouldn’t enforce Florida’s abortion ban
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he is suspending a Democratic state attorney who refused to enforce Florida laws including the state’s new abortion ban. The state attorney, Andrew Warren, represents Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa Bay, since 2016. DeSantis says state attorney, Andrew Warren, is selectively picking which...
