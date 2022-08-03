Zelle scam: Woman warns about calls asking to type ‘reversal’ in app

Read on www.masslive.com
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
I stole $20,000 from a woman in a romance scam – it changed my life and I now investigate other fraudsters
ROMANCE scams are on the rise and it has cost Americans more money than any other scheme over the last five years. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people have reported more than $1.3billion in losses to love scams since 2017. Last year alone losses totaled $547million, an increase of...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators
Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam
The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
Avoiding Student Loan Forgiveness Scams as Biden Mulls Decision
"Scammers might promise a loan forgiveness program—that most people won't qualify for," the FTC recently warned.
How to Avoid a Summer of Scams – Expert Tips to Help Aging Parents
Protecting your money has come a long way since the days when you bought groceries with a check that had your name, birthdate, Social Security number and address printed in the top left corner. If you remember that era, you might feel overwhelmed by today’s online and digital financial systems.
