HEAT ALERT: Steamy temps, sunny skies into Friday for New York City

NEXT: Becoming muggy tonight into Thursday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions return on Thursday with pop-up storms possible.

NEXT: High heat and humidity persists into Friday. A strong frontal system will bring the threat for thunderstorms on Friday. Not expected to be severe at this time. Wet weather continues into Saturday.

News 12 Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a heat advisory is in effect from Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m.

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and sticky. Lows near 75.

Thursday: Dangerously hot and steamy. Feels like 100-105 degrees. Pop-up storms possible. Highs near 96. Lows near 79.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs near 90. Lows near 75.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Chance of storms. Highs near 85. Lows near 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance of storms. Highs near 88. Lows near 75.

Monday: Warm. Chance of storms. Highs near 90. Lows near 74.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy. Chance of storms. Highs near 84. Lows near 74.