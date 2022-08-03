Drake Is a Man of Leisure in Music Video for ‘Sticky’

Read on www.sfgate.com
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Drake just admitted he has a crush on an Australian maths teacher
There’s no other way of saying this – Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he's shared it with the world. The rapper left his followers mystified recently after posting a picture of a woman he saw in a restaurant, who had no idea her photo was being taken.
Drake’s Catching Heat For Posting Picture Of Unsuspecting Random Woman On Instagram
Drake has once again ignited controversy. The rapper has been partying it up while on vacation in St. Tropez this week and is now being accused of questionable behavior that’s happened to him plenty of time: unwanted public pictures. While posting pictures and videos of the vibes at a...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video
Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
BET
Wiz Khalifa Went Off On Two Los Angeles DJs During Live Performance, DJ Capri Speaks Out
About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group's set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. The rapper's father, Kenyatta Scott, said they were sitting on the porch on July 27 when a black truck pulled up, and three armed people jumped out. Watch Kelonte Gavin, Melvin...
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
NME
Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
ETOnline.com
Drake Brings Out His First Love Keshia 'Kiki' Chanté to Perform During OVO Fest
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend. The Canadian MC reunited with his "first girlfriend," Keshia Chanté, during his annual OVO Fest, bringing the singer onstage and introducing her set. "This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
hypebeast.com
Drake Shares Virgil's Mercedes-Maybach Off-Roader in Music Video for "Sticky"
Building on the chart-topping release of his Honestly, Nevermind album, Drake has now released a music video for “Sticky” off of the project. Serving as one of the more infectious cuts on the album, the track is produced by Gordo (f.k.a. Carnage) and served to further the house-inspired aim of the Canadian artist’s musical vision.
TMZ.com
Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez
Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Calls Drake A "Genius" Ahead Of "Staying Alive" Release
DJ Khaled is extremely good at marketing. This is a skill that was first seen when Khaled blew up on Snapchat all the way back in 2015 and 2016. Since that time, Khaled has become one of the most famous people in the music world, and he continues to work with some of the best artists that hip-hop has to offer.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen
The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Calvin Harris, Pharrell, & Pusha T Deliver A Summer Bop On "Day One"
Calvin Harris is one of the most beloved producers out and in 2017, he dropped an incredible summer album called Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. For years, people have been waiting on the follow-up, and today, it finally happened as Vol. 2 was delivered to the masses. The album contains a plethora of features, and many of these guest spots come from the world of hip-hop.
