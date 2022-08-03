ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as heat and humidity return

Forecast: hot, hot, hot! We have a red alert through tomorrow for the oppressive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory continues into Friday for peak heat indices of 95-100 (even up to 105 inland).Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a good amount of sunshine with a slim chance of some isolated pop-ups, mainly this evening. After a lingering spotty shower/storm before midnight, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.As for tomorrow, it'll be another hot and humid day, although with more clouds temps will be a few degrees lower, in the upper 80s and low 90s. It'll be another dry start before a better chance of some showers/storms later in the day.Looking Ahead: The weekend looks to remain a bit unsettled as a front hangs out and dissipates nearby. It stays very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with a continued hit or miss shower/storm risk.
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week

A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
AccuWeather

Weekly weather pattern update

The core of the heat is likely to be focused across the western two-thirds of North America over the next couple of weeks. There will likely be a decent cooldown with lower humidity across eastern Canada, the Great Lakes and the Northeast United States late next week till about Aug. 15, when it will start to warm up again, but not to the extent of what we will see farther west.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Monday forecast

Forecast: Early showers give way to some leftover drizzle this morning. Then for the remainder of the day, we'll see clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially late this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see partial clearing tonight with humid conditions still in place. Temps will only fall into the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs closer to 90.Looking Ahead: It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a little less humid. Expect highs around 90 again. Then temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps closer to 100. As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
