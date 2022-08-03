Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as heat and humidity return
Forecast: hot, hot, hot! We have a red alert through tomorrow for the oppressive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory continues into Friday for peak heat indices of 95-100 (even up to 105 inland).Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a good amount of sunshine with a slim chance of some isolated pop-ups, mainly this evening. After a lingering spotty shower/storm before midnight, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.As for tomorrow, it'll be another hot and humid day, although with more clouds temps will be a few degrees lower, in the upper 80s and low 90s. It'll be another dry start before a better chance of some showers/storms later in the day.Looking Ahead: The weekend looks to remain a bit unsettled as a front hangs out and dissipates nearby. It stays very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with a continued hit or miss shower/storm risk.
Ontario Weather Forecast Is Wild Today With 'Exceptionally' Hot Temps & Possible Tornadoes
Ontario's summer may be fading fast, but its infamous chaotic weather is not ready to quit yet!. Environment Canada (EC) issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning warning of "exceptionally" high temperatures and humidity across southern Ontario, with daytime temperatures reaching a high of up to 34 C in some areas.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, but meteorologists at Accuweather have good news: Sweet relief is on the horizon, even if it may seem a little distant at the moment.
Weekly weather pattern update
The core of the heat is likely to be focused across the western two-thirds of North America over the next couple of weeks. There will likely be a decent cooldown with lower humidity across eastern Canada, the Great Lakes and the Northeast United States late next week till about Aug. 15, when it will start to warm up again, but not to the extent of what we will see farther west.
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Monday forecast
Forecast: Early showers give way to some leftover drizzle this morning. Then for the remainder of the day, we'll see clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially late this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see partial clearing tonight with humid conditions still in place. Temps will only fall into the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs closer to 90.Looking Ahead: It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a little less humid. Expect highs around 90 again. Then temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps closer to 100. As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Another Sweaty, Stormy Mess Today & Outside Will Suck
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of storms on Thursday, and you'll want to push those romantic picnic plans with your bae to the weekend or risk soggy sandwiches. Fret not, friends. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday won't be as spooky as Wednesday, as storms are unlikely...
