Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Cautiously optimistic: South Dakota’s finances and the future
Earlier this week, the State of South Dakota closed the financial books for fiscal year 2022 with a record-breaking $115.5 million surplus. This historic surplus was a combination of revenues unexpectedly being $72.3 million above what was adopted by the legislature this past session and the general fund budget for state government operations having expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
KELOLAND TV
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lady A will not be performing at South Dakota State Fair 2022
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lady A has canceled the remainder of their 2022 Request Line Tour, postponing all their performances until 2023. The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Sep. 1, through Monday, Sep. 5. Lady A was scheduled to perform on Sep. 4, but the tour has now been postponed until next year. Representatives of the SD State Fair say all ticket holders should keep their tickets and wait for new announcements coming soon.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
mitchellnow.com
Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show
HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Pawn, Open at 18th and Minnesota
Somehow I doubt chess of any dimension is taking place in that building. But “pawn” is probably a better assessment of the South Dakota governor’s power on the national political chessboard than her former title of Snow Queen. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell chip sealing for Thursday, August 4th
On Thursday August 4th, 2022 the Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:. Please have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 am on August 4th, 2022. Please turn off all automatic sprinkler systems also. Please move sump pump hoses away from gutter. Refrain from parking on...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades
South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
truedakotan.com
South Dakota 24/7 alcohol-testing program could go national
A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day…
