ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Tobacco Companies#Private Citizen#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Republican#The State Of South Dakota
gonomad.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota

The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – Cautiously optimistic: South Dakota’s finances and the future

Earlier this week, the State of South Dakota closed the financial books for fiscal year 2022 with a record-breaking $115.5 million surplus. This historic surplus was a combination of revenues unexpectedly being $72.3 million above what was adopted by the legislature this past session and the general fund budget for state government operations having expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
AGRICULTURE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lady A will not be performing at South Dakota State Fair 2022

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lady A has canceled the remainder of their 2022 Request Line Tour, postponing all their performances until 2023. The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Sep. 1, through Monday, Sep. 5. Lady A was scheduled to perform on Sep. 4, but the tour has now been postponed until next year. Representatives of the SD State Fair say all ticket holders should keep their tickets and wait for new announcements coming soon.
MUSIC
dakotanewsnow.com

SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mitchellnow.com

Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show

HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
HURON, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Kristi Pawn, Open at 18th and Minnesota

Somehow I doubt chess of any dimension is taking place in that building. But “pawn” is probably a better assessment of the South Dakota governor’s power on the national political chessboard than her former title of Snow Queen. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to.
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell chip sealing for Thursday, August 4th

On Thursday August 4th, 2022 the Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:. Please have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 am on August 4th, 2022. Please turn off all automatic sprinkler systems also. Please move sump pump hoses away from gutter. Refrain from parking on...
MITCHELL, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades

South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
truedakotan.com

South Dakota 24/7 alcohol-testing program could go national

A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day…
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy