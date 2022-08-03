With 600+ vacancies, Hillsborough Schools and teachers can't agree on pay

Read on www.baynews9.com
2 local school districts push for property tax in primary to pay teachers
In Hillsborough County, the district is currently short 680 instructional positions. In Pasco County, the district is short 364 instructional positions
Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning made sure to let parents get a message before the new school year starts — educate kids on the consequences of their actions. At a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, the superintendent briefly touched on the topic of...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Hillsborough County Schools prepares to welcome students back next week
By this time next week, thousands of students across the Tampa Bay Area will have finished their first day of a new school year.
New Superintendent on plans for first year
Pinellas County Schools (PCS) new leader is ready to instill a climate and culture of high expectations for students and teachers following over two years of Covid disruptions. A former principal who has served in various administrative capacities, including as chief academic officer, Kevin Hendrick is familiar with the district’s...
Hillsborough County short more than 600 teachers with a week left before school starts
TAMPA, Fla. - A shortage of teachers threatens to impact Tampa Bay Area school districts with the first day of classes approaching. "This is the greatest deficit we’ve ever seen," Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis said Wednesday. Davis said Hillsborough County was short 680 teachers with classes starting Wednesday,...
Parents must fill out new paperwork for students to get free or reduced lunch
The Keep Kids Fed Act, which was signed into law this year, helps communities provide food for children in school.
New programs, incentives aim to recruit and retain educators as ‘burned out’ teachers pursue other professions
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area university is looking at creative ways to recruit teachers as many leave the profession to pursue other careers. Deena Porter has left the school system but not the classroom. She found a new use for her teaching skills by tutoring kids of all ages.
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
Oasis Opportunities provides clothing, necessities for at-risk and low income Hillsborough students
TAMPA, Fla. - Oasis Opportunities is the premier provider of clothing in fundamental necessities for at risk and low income students in the Hillsborough County area. Oasis serves over 11,000 students per year with clothing, hygiene items and basic needs to prepare them for school. "About 58% of our kids...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney who 'put himself above the law'
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said Warren would...
Another Florida City Moves Toward Rent Control Vote
St. Petersburg joins Tampa in working toward a rent control referendum
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
Public Hearing Will Discuss Proposed FishHawk CDD Increase
Gas prices, furniture, clothing, health care, automobiles and groceries have all grown more expensive in 2022. The rising cost of goods and services is also affecting the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) budgets for many of Hillsborough County’s master-planned communities, including FishHawk Ranch. Its community development district is proposing a $200 per unit increase ($16 per month) in its annual O&M assessment, from $808 to $1,008 annually.
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions
This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
Places You Can Find Free School Supplies
The kids are heading back to school next week and parents are scrambling to gather all of the school supplies. The amount you will spend on back to school supplies this year is $200 per child. Here is a list of events that can help you out with some freebies...
Andrew Warren Swipes Back At Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calling Suspension “Political Stunt”
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty. The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida. “State Attorneys have a duty
