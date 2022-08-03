SEC summer size-up: What to know about Arkansas, Mizzou football's final conference opponent

Arkansas surprised plenty across the SEC last season.

In head coach Sam Pittman’s second year, the Razorbacks went 9-4 and finished third in the SEC West, capping off their season by beating Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

They hosted Missouri in the last week of the regular season and won the Battle Line Rivalry 34-17. This year, no longer an underdog, Arkansas will visit the Tigers on Nov. 26.

Before playing Missouri in what will once again be the last game of each team’s regular season, the Razorbacks will take on Cincinnati, South Carolina, Missouri State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State, BYU, Auburn, Liberty, LSU and Ole Miss.

Here's a look at what the Hogs will have in 2022.

Offense

The Razorbacks' biggest strength offensively is returning quarterback KJ Jefferson. He provides a dual threat at the position and is perfectly suited to help run the run-pass option (RPO) attack Arkansas favors.

“He's a returning captain from last season,” Pittman said at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. “He's our quarterback. He makes us go. He sets the tone for our football team.”

Jefferson is also an accurate passer. Last season, he completed 67.3% of his throws.

He finished the year with 2,676 yards through the air and contributed 664 rushing yards as well. He threw for 21 touchdowns over only four interceptions.

Jefferson will be helped by a deep running back group that includes the likes of Dominique Johns and Raheim Sanders. Johnson had 575 rushing yards last season, plus seven touchdowns, while Sanders had a team-high 578 and five scores.

The run game was key for the Razorbacks last season, as they had four rushers finish with over 500 yards on the year and led the SEC in total yards on the ground.

“I think what that does, it tells us what we're trying to do with our program,” Pittman said in Atlanta. “We want to be a physical team on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We want to win the line of scrimmage. We want to be physical and tough.”

For the passing game to click, the Razorbacks will need to find some new wide receivers. Last year’s star, Treylon Burks, is now with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. A few possible starters at wideout include Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma, Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson.

Pittman said Arkansas will not be able to replace Burks with just one option.

“We're going to have to do it by committee,” Pittman said. “I'll say this. We look like a wide receiver group, we run like a wide receiver group. KJ is going to have to get comfortable with where these guys are going to be.”

Defense

The Arkansas defense is led by former Missouri head coach Barry Odom, who Pittman praised generously at media days. Odom will need to find replacements for much of the defense, though he will have the benefit of veteran players moving up in several spots.

The leader of the Razorbacks on defense is linebacker Bumper Pool, who returns for his extra year of eligibility in 2022. Pool led the team in total tackles last season with 125.

“Great leader,” Pittman said. “Great kid. I believe if he stays healthy he'll be the all-time leading tackler in the history of the University of Arkansas.”

The defense will have the services of safety Jalen Catalon, who returns from a shoulder injury last season. Despite only playing in six games, he finished eighth on the team in tackles.

Pittman praised Catalon, who was one of the Razorback representatives in Atlanta.

“He's the leader of the secondary,” Pittman said. “He gets everybody in alignment. He can run downhill. He'll hit you.”

Up front, Arkansas will have all new starters. With the likes of John Ridgeway and Tre Williams gone, the Razorbacks will need Isaiah Nichols, Zach Williams and Eric Gregory to step up.

They will also have Drew Sanders, an edge-rushing linebacker, who transferred in from Alabama this offseason. Sanders had 24 total tackles and one sack last season.

