ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year

By Mike McCarthy
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers to file 10-day strike notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A union representing 4,500 Columbus City Schools teachers announced its intent to go on strike. The Columbus Education Association voted unanimously Thursday to issue a 10-day strike notice following months of contentious contract negotiations with the district’s Board of Education over issues like class size, functional heating and cooling, and working […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
columbusfreepress.com

Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table

More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board stands by final offer to teachers’ union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The school board for Columbus City Schools said it stands by its final offer made to the teachers’ union last week. At the start of Tuesday’s board meeting, the board immediately went into executive session to “prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.” The session lasted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#High School#School Supplies#School Counselor#Teachers Union#Families
myfox28columbus.com

67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward

Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
myfox28columbus.com

Pelotonia: power in the pedal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy