Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year

wosu.org
Columbus City Schools parents express frustration with school board as teachers signal intent to strike
Columbus City Schools teachers voted unanimously at a union meeting Thursday night to issue a 10-day notice of its intent to strike. Some parents are upset with the school board’s lack of further negotiations. Teachers expressed issues over class sizes, proper HVAC systems in school buildings, staff recruitment and...
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Columbus teachers to file 10-day strike notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A union representing 4,500 Columbus City Schools teachers announced its intent to go on strike. The Columbus Education Association voted unanimously Thursday to issue a 10-day strike notice following months of contentious contract negotiations with the district’s Board of Education over issues like class size, functional heating and cooling, and working […]
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
columbusfreepress.com
Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table
More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
Columbus school board stands by final offer to teachers’ union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The school board for Columbus City Schools said it stands by its final offer made to the teachers’ union last week. At the start of Tuesday’s board meeting, the board immediately went into executive session to “prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.” The session lasted […]
myfox28columbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
myfox28columbus.com
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
columbusunderground.com
Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward
Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
DeWine announces school safety measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
myfox28columbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
myfox28columbus.com
Local artists and high school students team up to honor those who died from COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of high school students has teamed up with local artists to create a mural dedicated to those who died from the COVID-19 virus. The mural is located on the side of the Ganthers Place Community Center building at the corner of Parson Avenue and Reinhard Avenue.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood says she spent nearly a month fighting to get AEP Ohio to replace a dangerous power line, but the company has a different account of what happened. Hilltop resident Sarah Bidwell said she first noticed issues with a power line over her backyard and alley […]
myfox28columbus.com
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
