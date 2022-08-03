I don't know about you, but I'm tired of the internet of the 2020s assaulting me with new, unwanted file formats. Who asked for webps to infiltrate our Google Image search results? I have no use for that trash! Until a somewhat recent update I couldn't even open them in Photoshop, a program that exists solely to open and modify images. I want to throw my monitor out the window every time I go to download an image and find out it's a webp, and I have a similar reaction whenever I come across a jfif. But here's a quick tip you may not know: you can just rename a jfif and get on with your life.

