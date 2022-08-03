ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hot weather ramps up Wednesday; slight chance of afternoon storms in Charlotte

By Ted Phaeton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Halfway through the workweek and the heat has arrived!

Conditions are warm and muggy this morning with low 70s and upper 60s around the Queen City. Winds are calm to start but will shift out of the east northeast later this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYdtA_0h2yKzaG00

It gets HOT as high pressure drives that forecast making way for abundant sunshine. Look to see temperatures reach the mid-90s with a heat index near 102 degrees! Be sure to take plenty of breaks indoors during the peak heating hours of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wnaf_0h2yKzaG00

We hold on to a slight chance of storms for the second half of the day but will stay more dry than wet. Showers taper off overnight with lows dipping into the low-70s.

We’ll rebound back into the low 90s on Thursday as rain and storm chances increase a bit. We’ll slide back into the upper 80s as the weekend approaches and see a higher chance of scattered showers and storms for the afternoons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBCKl_0h2yKzaG00

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Look for our summer-like pattern with near 90 degrees and afternoon storms to return by early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8UVD_0h2yKzaG00

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Storms could occur close to start of Charlotte FC match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect today to be even hotter than yesterday with plenty of sun and a few thunderstorms around the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures gradually cool near 90 degrees over the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for today with high temperatures making it into the mid-90s with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Downed power lines closed part of Wilkinson Blvd after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Wilkinson Boulevard was closed near Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of downed power lines after a crash. Wilkinson Blvd was closed near Morris Field Dr. A Queen City News crew on scene said wires were laying across the roadway. A car was seen being loaded onto […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Android#Cloudy Warm#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Concord House Fire Possibly Caused By Lightning Strike

CONCORD, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a Concord house fire Thursday night. Officials say the fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. Around 8:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire off of Cold Springs Road South in the Fieldstone neighborhood. While units were...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy