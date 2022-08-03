2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department.

It happened just before six Tuesday evening.

Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the ground next to him.

Residents we spoke to say a little girl and her mother were hurt.

MFD says they’re expected to be ok.

“What if she didn’t make it? You know you can’t replace a life,” the resident said.

The apartments have been the subject of dozens of stories over the years.

This incident is one of many to plague the troubled apartment complex. Memphis Police say they responded to Peppertree more than 1,600 times between March 2020 and October 2021.

Less than a year ago, a public nuisance petition was granted . Since then, the owners have spent months in and out of court.

WREG learned the last HUD inspection was in 2019, and while they gave the complex a passing grade, they noted several health and safety deficiencies.

As of right now, the nuisance complaint against Peppertree is at a standstill in federal court.

We reached out to Tesco Properties, the group that owns Peppertree, for comment on the collapse, but they have not responded.

The fire department says the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

