Renewable energy sector aims to increase diversity in the solar workforce

Thousands of Vermonters to pay higher insurance premiums following rate hike approval
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Thousands of Vermonters could be hit with increased insurance premium rates next year following a ruling from the Green Mountain Care Board. The board approved double-digit premium rate increases for Vermonters and small businesses using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Plan in 2023.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
The future of organic dairy farming in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some organic dairy farms in Vermont have a new home after getting dropped by milk producer Horizon. Of the 28 farms in Vermont dropped by Horizon, 11 are selling to Organic Valley, Stonyfield picked up seven, eight decided to stop operating and one is switching to conventional nonorganic farming and one is still determining its course of action.
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional.
Prospective teachers in Vermont must take the standardized Praxis test to get their license. But officials say that, for many applicants, the test is an unfair hurdle. Read the story on VTDigger here: A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional..
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers
Electricity rates for many New Hampshire residents are set to spike this month, with three of New Hampshire’s four utility companies previously announcing major increases set to kick in in August. Eversource and Liberty each set their energy supply rates at more than 22 cents per kilowatt hour –...
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
Cyanobacteria: An increasing threat to our lakes
My family and I started visiting Lake Winnipesaukee when I was just 2 years old. Every weekend, we’d come up to enjoy the lake’s refreshingly clean and clear water by swimming off the docks, or boating to our favorite coves. Lake Winnipesaukee is known for its pristine water...
Army Corps of Engineers visits watershed restoration projects in Champlain basin
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — The Army Corps of Engineers visited several sites around the Lake Champlain basin this week to oversee and identify efforts to improve the health of the Lake Champlain ecosystem. The corps staff visited sites in Fort Ann and Whitehall on the New York side of...
