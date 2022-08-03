Read on www.techradar.com
Related
TechRadar
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
TechRadar
Forget the rest - these are the 12 deals that matter from the Best Buy Anniversary sale
There are hundreds of items on sale in the Best Buy Anniversary sale - and that's just way too many for anyone to care about. So, we've saved you all the unnecessary effort of searching through the excess and have gone straight to the good stuff right here. Now, if...
knowtechie.com
Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display
Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi extender vs access point: is a WAP or a range extender best for you?
Distinguishing between Wi-Fi extenders and wireless access points (WAPs) will make your choice easier if you’re unsure about which network device is the best solution for you. Network devices can be confusing to most people, even folks with a basic understanding of how networks work. Many of them are very similar, after all, and unless you dig deeper, many seem very similar in purpose.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Best HDMI 2.1 TVs 2022
Not every television supports HDMI 2.1, but for those that do, we've rounded up the best that deliver superb visual quality.
TechRadar
Kobo Libra 2 vs Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021): what's the best ereader of the best?
Choosing the is not easy. Do you go for the market leader, Amazon’s Kindle, and if so, what’s the best Kindle? Or do you try a different brand, like Kobo (which has also been around a long time, since 2010)? Both Amazon and Kobo sell ebooks and audiobooks, as well as their stable of ereaders, but it’s the Kobo Libra 2 and the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) that are the most popular.
TechRadar
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
TechRadar
OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Which one's the tougher champ?
As we’re past mid-way through the year, premium and flagship devices from some of the biggest brands will soon be arriving. So far, all eyes are on the top-tier chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm camp. Qualcomm had only recently announced its refreshed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets this...
The Windows Club
How to control Brightness of Multiple Monitors on Windows 11
A lot of users tend to make use of multiple monitors on Windows 11/10, but it’s not easy to control the brightness of all of these monitors without performing multiple clicks. This is where an app known as Twinkle Tray comes into play. It allows the user to easily control the brightness of all individual monitors that are currently connected to your computer.
Comments / 0