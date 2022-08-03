45-Year-Old Sgt. Matt Lewis Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Nuevo (Nuevo, CA)
In Nuevo, an off-duty Riverside police sergeant was killed in a motorcycle accident. The collision happened near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa road at about 7:15 p.m.
Officer Keith Ballantyne, a CHP spokesperson, reported that [..]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0