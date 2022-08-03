ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Democrats need course correction in Kentucky: Opinion

By Tyler Syck
 2 days ago
Ten years ago,, when I first became politically active, my home state of Kentucky was blue. Democrats far outnumbered Republicans, and Democrats held almost every single state-wide office. Last week that changed. For the first time in a century, Republicans are the dominant party in Kentucky now outnumbering Democrats by over two thousand voters.

Many Democrats may be inclined to brush off this transition. After all, they might say, when was the last time Kentucky voted for a Democratic presidential nominee? This attitude is a serious mistake. For the Democratic party to control the Senate it needs states like Kentucky and the citizens of the commonwealth need a counterweight to an ascendant Republican Party. What is more, Kentucky is representative of a concerning national trend of voters abandoning the Democratic Party. To successfully stem this tide Democrats, need to examine what went wrong in the Bluegrass state and how they can fix it.

Until very recently, for many Kentuckians I knew being a Democrat was a family tradition stretching back to the New Deal. These voters were never all that socially liberal, but they strongly felt that the Democrats were the party of the working class. The party of unions, fair trade, welfare and good education. Kentucky Democrats understood this and they behaved accordingly. They took moderate stances on social issues while making working-class economics the heart of their platform. The results of this strategy spoke for themselves. Until 2017 the commonwealth’s House of Representatives remained squarely Democratic and very rarely did a Republican official win state-wide office. In many instances, the Democratic nominee for local offices faced no Republican challenges.

However, in the mid-2000s the national Democratic Party began to change. Though still concerned with issues such as health care and raising the minimum wage, Democrats increasingly became associated more with left activism than with the working class. Much of this change was the product of an effective right-wing smear campaign, but an element of truth lurked beneath these partisan attacks.

In the last 20 years, Kentucky’s economy has been decimated by the coal industry’s collapse. Meanwhile, national Democrats did very little to rectify this economic development while seemingly doubling down on issues that have little effect on Kentucky’s unemployed and economically disenfranchised voters. When Secretary Clinton referred to the economic recovery of the Obama years during her 2016 campaign it felt like a slap in the face to Bluegrass voters who have yet to feel the benefits of this revival.

In addition to these economic shifts, the heightening of the culture wars during the Trump years dealt the final blow to Kentucky Democrats. The average Kentucky voter does not agree with the Democratic Party on abortion, LGBTQ rights, police reform or guns. This has never been an issue before, but the Democrats are no longer seen as the working class party. Instead, working class voters see them as emphasizing the needs of every group but their own. In such circumstances, it is hardly surprising that Democrats are struggling to run from the stark social disagreements that exist between them and their constituents.

All of this is not to say hope is lost for the Democratic Party in the Bluegrass state. Kentucky currently has a relatively popular Democratic Governor who provides some model for how the party can overcome these obstacles. Socially and economically moderate, Andy Beshear managed to build a coalition of urbanites and rural teachers that propelled him to victory in 2019. However, Beshear’s margin of victory was thin against one of the nation’s most unpopular governors. Unless the commonwealth’s urban centers drastically grow, Kentucky Democrats have little hope of regularly clinging to power with the backing of this slim majority. This will require the party to take a different rhetorical approach and revise at least some of their social stances.

John Bel Edwards, the popular Democratic Governor of Louisiana, is a shining example of the strategy Southern Democrats need to adopt. For the most part, Edwards is a conventional Democrat. However, he very publicly grounds his political stances in his Catholic faith. This allows him to connect with Louisiana’s many religious voters – most of whom are not incredibly wedded to fiscal conservatism.

The one notable exception to Edwards’ otherwise orthodox policy positions is his moderate pro-life stance. This is not to say that the average Democratic politician in the South must be pro-life, but they must be willing to break with their party in some noticeable way. Two prominent Kentucky Democrats – Angie Hatton and Robin Webb – have maintained their seats in the Kentucky General Assembly with little opposition largely because of their views on abortion and guns respectively. These stances provide proof to the electorate they are not voting for a “woke” Democrat. Proof these voters require to trust Democratic politicians.

In recent years, Democrats have become increasingly reluctant to open the party to the more socially moderate politicians, but this is the price of survival in much of the American South. It is the price of having politicians who do not simply bow to the whims of the Republican party’s latest demagogue. States like Kentucky are winnable, we just have to try.

Tyler Syck is a native of Pike County, Kentucky. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Virginia in American politics and political theory.

Comments / 28

todd
2d ago

Democrats want to strip us of our constitutional rights. Why would you ever vote for that? If a republican don’t like it they don’t buy it. If a Democrat don’t like it they want to ban it!!!!!!

Reply(8)
15
Dragon King
2d ago

This is no longer the Democratic Party. It has gone so far left that Kentuckians won’t support it’s radical ideas. People in Kentucky are sensible, hard working individuals that don’t want government telling us what we should be doing and thinking. That’s why we are a red state and I don’t see it going blue anytime soon.

Reply(11)
12
