Volunteer pitmasters cook thousands of barbecue meals for flood victims

Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambri Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Truckloads of donations dropped off for Kentucky flood victims
While those affected by the flash flooding in eastern Kentucky work to clean up, communities from all over the u-s are reaching out. Some are even sending tractor trailers full of supplies.
Tyson Foods donates 2 million meals to eastern Kentucky flood relief
Tyson also announced that 160,000 meals will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to support its goal of alleviating hunger.
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
WKYT 27
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Breathitt County families turn to elementary school for help
Thousands of people are still without power in Eastern Kentucky, after last week's devastating floods.
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. “The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk...
AS WE SEE IT: Please help your neighbors
Watching the devastating flooding in Hindman, Whitesburg and surrounding areas has to raise some bitter memories for the people of Carter County and, specifically, Olive Hill. If anyone understands what these communities have gone through, are going through, and will go through in the coming days, weeks, months – and for years yet to come – it’s the folks from this little community.
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Groups, musicians providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY — Multiple organizations, and some notable musicians who've called Kentucky home, are providing all kinds of support to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Several relief funds have been established to directly benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims. Country stars Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the...
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and photographer Marc Wilson visited Hindman and Fisty, Ky., capturing...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling
Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
Geography plays a role in eastern Kentucky flooding
(PERRY COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) While the July 28th flooding event in eastern Kentucky may have been one of the most significant to date, it’s not the only one. This part of the state has a troubling history of flooding, much of it due to the terrain. Unlike the geography...
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday. "He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody," said Ruby Slone.
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
