Attend Mankato’s 24th Annual RibFest August 4 – 7

Read on hot967.fm
Related
hot967.fm
YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash
YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
hot967.fm
Mankato Family Marks 50th Habitat Home
A Mankato family of four mark an important milestone in the construction of their new home and the community is invited to join in the groundbreaking celebration on August 10, 2022, at 3pm at 160 Monks Ave. The Ruiz family will be the fiftieth Habitat homeowner in Mankato. Habitat for...
hot967.fm
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
hot967.fm
MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs
Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Gwen Westerman is among 22 national recipients of $50,000 awards from the Academy of American Poets. The first indigenous poet laureate of Minnesota, Westerman teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication, and humanities at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot967.fm
Two Mankato Projects Awarded Funding for Reconstruction Site Cleanup
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded two grants to the City of Mankato to help fund the cleanup of contaminated sites slated for redevelopment. More than $315,000 were secured by the two projects. Corner of North Second and East Mulberry streets: Will be redeveloped into two,...
hot967.fm
Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Primary Election set for August 9.
hot967.fm
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
hot967.fm
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot967.fm
Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense
(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
hot967.fm
Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault
Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Comments / 0