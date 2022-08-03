Attend Mankato’s 24th Annual RibFest August 4 – 7

(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO