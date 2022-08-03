The Poetry Fox Speaks: Chris Vitiello on Costumes, Street Poetry, and Shared Humanity

Read on indyweek.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Triangle First: The Death Cab for Cutie-esque Melancholy of &Dear Friends's "Rotting on the Vine"
John Booker is back. The former vocalist and guitar player for close-knit Chapel Hill band I Was Totally Destroying It had taken a step back from music, in recent years, after the five-piece band's mid-aughts run alongside bands like Birds of Avalon, Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, and Superchunk.
Durham Pop-Rock Band Secret Monkey Weekend Is a Joyful Family Affair
“Fascist Blood Baby” neatly toes the line between good-natured silliness and bitter satire. The song arrives about halfway through All the Time in the World, the debut full-length from Durham pop-rock band Secret Monkey Weekend. It is sung with sweet sibling harmonies by drummer Lila Brown Hart and bassist Ella Brown Hart, who lean into the swaying girl-group lilt they say was imparted by guest keyboardist Will Rigby, drummer for eighties indie rock institution The dB’s.
At Pure Vegan Café, Veena Birajadar Hopes to Help Aspiring Vegans Wean off Animal Products
The breakfast burger at Pure Vegan Café contains so many oxymorons that even a jumbo shrimp might do a double take after seeing it on the menu. Topped with vegan bacon, vegan “cheeze,” a vegan egg, and vegan chipotle mayo, the breakfast burger—offered with either a soy protein or potato-pea patty—embodies the incog-meat-o ideology of Pure Vegan Café, a Triangle-based chain with locations in Raleigh and Cary that opened its third spot last week in a Durham shopping center near Duke Hospital.
"Abortion Stories USA" at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights
At the corner of East Cabarrus Street and South Blount Street in Raleigh, past the neighborhood barbershop and Baptist church, you’ll find Lump Gallery’s modest gray storefront. Enter the gallery this month (ducking in, perhaps, to escape the heat) and you’ll also encounter more than a dozen pieces of multimedia art curated by the New York artist, activist, and curator Rebecca Goyette. Their theme: abortion stories.
15 Minutes: Tricia Hilliard, 47
Currently, I teach a cycling class, I teach barbell, and then also I teach a hot yoga sculpt class. Tell me about the cycle classes you led during Pride month. For Pride, for years now, I’ve probably done four or five Pride classes at different places where I’ve worked because it’s part of who I am, I’m a strong ally. So I did a Pride Ride at Life Time for the first time, and I just wanted to make sure that I was highlighting LGBT artists and also LGBT icons within the ride. It’s just something that I’ve tried to promote as an ally—you don’t have to be a part of a community to support and respect that community.
Backtalk: WTF are you wasting time when this world is literally burning hotter every month
Last week, we republished a story by Ana Young from The 9th Street Journal that delves into Durham’s new program for trapping, neutering, vaccinating, and returning “community cats,” effectively outlawing euthanasia of stray or feral felines. As the story noted, bird lovers were none too pleased about this new policy development. Neither was reader Joe English, whose colorful letter on the topic we’re excerpting below.
No Longer Barred From Bars: NC House Bill Removes Membership Fee Requirement
Whether you’re in a local garage band or a neighborhood knitting group, it’s nice to be a member of a club. But early last month, a new bill signed away the membership requirement for bars, making it so everyone can enjoy the fun—whether you’re in the club or not.
A Documentary Theater Project Examines the State of Motherhood Today
The Momservations Project | National Women’s Theatre Festival | Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. After three years of research and analysis, Johannah Maynard Edwards is succinct on the conditions of motherhood in the United States right now. “They’re deteriorating,”...
A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle
The Triangle will see more live performing arts shows this fall with the return of a full lineup from Carolina Performing Arts (CPA)—the first since early 2022. NC State Live! also released its season announcement this week as it heads into its 50th season. “This season we reconnect and...
Hayti Business Leaders Worry About Impacts from Out-of-State Developers
When the Heritage Square shopping center was built along the southern crest of downtown Durham in 1985 by the nonprofit Hayti Development Corporation (HDC), with assistance from the City of Durham, the initiative represented an opportunity for city leaders to make good on the broken promises of urban renewal by developing one of the remaining land tracts from the urban renewal period more than a half century earlier.
Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend
It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!. Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these...
Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out
August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
DPS's New Bell Schedule Leaves Families Scrambling for After-School Care
Durham high schoolers might gain a precious extra hour of sleep this year, but it’s come at a cost to hundreds of younger students. This month, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education approved a new district-wide bell schedule for the 2022–23 school year. It standardizes start times in a three-tier system: elementary schools will now begin at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:30 a.m., and high schools at 9:15 a.m.
Gathering Remembers Cyclist Killed in Hit and Run
At 10:30 a.m. on July 24, the quiet of Westover Park was broken by the sound of bike chains churning. Cyclist after cyclist began to appear, hauling bikes from cars and emerging from side streets and trails. A young man walked his bike over the hill into the crowd and...
Durham's First Poet Laureate Is Empowering Others to Tell Their Own Stories
When DJ Rogers was nine, he could not read fluently. Rogers’s ADHD made it nearly impossible to get through long texts, his attention span waning too quickly to finish a page. Medications did nothing but put him to sleep. Growing up in South Raleigh as one of 14 children and lacking accommodations for his disorder, he felt like school was a place where he could never succeed.
Raleigh (Surprisingly) Has One Of The Smallest Affordable Housing Shortages Nationwide
Ask anyone in Raleigh—house hunting right now is a nightmare. But according to a new report by United Way of the National Capital Area, finding an affordable home here is still easier than finding one in Miami, Atlanta, or Virginia Beach. In the nonprofit's evaluation of the supply of...
Durham Leaders Ban Euthanasia for the County's 60,000 Stray Cats
As soon as County Attorney Willie Darby began a public hearing to decide the fate of thousands of cats in Durham on the night of July 11, it was clear where most people stood: A majority of the nearly 40 people in attendance nodded as he read off proposed amendments to the Durham County Animal Control Ordinance. With teary eyes and shaky voices, proponents of the changes persuaded the County Board of Commissioners to unanimously pass the amendments, 5-0, all but outlawing euthanasia for community cats.
Proposed Social District in Durham Would Allow You to Carry Open Alcohol
Leonardo Williams was pleasantly surprised one evening when, while vacationing in Savannah, a bartender let him know that he could enjoy his drink outdoors. Sipping leisurely as he browsed through the Historic District’s array of shops, the Durham city councilman was struck with an idea. “I thought it would...
Backtalk: Quickly losing its architectural history
Last week our summer intern Mariana Fabian wrote about a developer’s plans to redevelop Seaboard Station and to replace the historic train station with a 12-story parking deck to serve two 20-story towers on either side. The developer, Turnbridge Equities, has since updated its plans and says it hopes to preserve the station, but some residents are skeptical that the new conditions don’t go far enough to guarantee preservation alongside the new construction. We will have an update on the situation soon. Meanwhile, our readers had a lot of thoughts about Mariana’s story.
NYT Op-Ed: NC Congressional District Offers 'Two Versions of America ... at War'
At the high school I attended in northern Durham, there was a section of the student parking lot widely known as “Redneck Row.”. The name, I assume, was inspired by the procession of Chevy Silverados and Ford F-150s—most with lifted suspensions and Confederate flags mounted in their flatbeds—that parked there each day.
