Durham Pop-Rock Band Secret Monkey Weekend Is a Joyful Family Affair

Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Triangle First: The Death Cab for Cutie-esque Melancholy of &Dear Friends's "Rotting on the Vine"
John Booker is back. The former vocalist and guitar player for close-knit Chapel Hill band I Was Totally Destroying It had taken a step back from music, in recent years, after the five-piece band's mid-aughts run alongside bands like Birds of Avalon, Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, and Superchunk.
The Poetry Fox Speaks: Chris Vitiello on Costumes, Street Poetry, and Shared Humanity
Chris Vitiello, aka the Poetry Fox, spins poems on demand at the Durham Farmers’ Market | Photo by Ana Young. Since before he knew what a typewriter was, Chris Vitiello had a way with words. As a child, the poet and communications strategist dictated poems to his parents aloud....
Remembering Rodney Lee Marsh, Raleigh Musician and Marsh Woodwinds Owner
The coolest of the cool is gone. That was the tough news that spread Monday, July 25—the word that the brilliant musician, horn-fixer-preserver, and all-around hip touchstone Rodney Lee Marsh had died at 75, after a long illness and decline, according to long-time friends. Arrangements were incomplete as of last Tuesday.
At Pure Vegan Café, Veena Birajadar Hopes to Help Aspiring Vegans Wean off Animal Products
The breakfast burger at Pure Vegan Café contains so many oxymorons that even a jumbo shrimp might do a double take after seeing it on the menu. Topped with vegan bacon, vegan “cheeze,” a vegan egg, and vegan chipotle mayo, the breakfast burger—offered with either a soy protein or potato-pea patty—embodies the incog-meat-o ideology of Pure Vegan Café, a Triangle-based chain with locations in Raleigh and Cary that opened its third spot last week in a Durham shopping center near Duke Hospital.
"Abortion Stories USA" at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights
At the corner of East Cabarrus Street and South Blount Street in Raleigh, past the neighborhood barbershop and Baptist church, you’ll find Lump Gallery’s modest gray storefront. Enter the gallery this month (ducking in, perhaps, to escape the heat) and you’ll also encounter more than a dozen pieces of multimedia art curated by the New York artist, activist, and curator Rebecca Goyette. Their theme: abortion stories.
Her Take: Raleigh Emcee Ty 4 Thought on Falling in Love With Rap and Adopting a “Conscious Gangster” Mindset
Raleigh emcee Tyrell Moten (Ty 4 Thought) was born and raised in Kinston, a small town that was once the hub of African American music in eastern North Carolina. In addition to influencing jazz, rhythm and blues, funk, and gospel music—all genres that have all had a direct impact on hip-hop—in 2018 Kinston was crowned “the NBA capital of the world.”
Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend
It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!. Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these...
A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle
The Triangle will see more live performing arts shows this fall with the return of a full lineup from Carolina Performing Arts (CPA)—the first since early 2022. NC State Live! also released its season announcement this week as it heads into its 50th season. “This season we reconnect and...
Sylvan Esso Announces a New Album—And It's Just Weeks Away
Joni Mitchell wasn’t the only one with a surprise at the Newport Folk Fest last week. While Joni’s shocking appearance had the crowd roaring, Sylvan Esso also excited fans with the announcement of their next album, No Rules Sandy and a surprise performance of the entire record on the festival’s mainstage.
No Longer Barred From Bars: NC House Bill Removes Membership Fee Requirement
Whether you’re in a local garage band or a neighborhood knitting group, it’s nice to be a member of a club. But early last month, a new bill signed away the membership requirement for bars, making it so everyone can enjoy the fun—whether you’re in the club or not.
Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out
August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
Towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro Recertify as Living Wage Employers
In a world of hourly salaries that don’t begin to cover the cost of living, the towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro are holding themselves to a higher standard—meaning higher wages for their workers. Carrboro and Chapel Hill recently raised wages to recertify as living wage employers, and...
Hayti Business Leaders Worry About Impacts from Out-of-State Developers
When the Heritage Square shopping center was built along the southern crest of downtown Durham in 1985 by the nonprofit Hayti Development Corporation (HDC), with assistance from the City of Durham, the initiative represented an opportunity for city leaders to make good on the broken promises of urban renewal by developing one of the remaining land tracts from the urban renewal period more than a half century earlier.
Raleigh (Surprisingly) Has One Of The Smallest Affordable Housing Shortages Nationwide
Ask anyone in Raleigh—house hunting right now is a nightmare. But according to a new report by United Way of the National Capital Area, finding an affordable home here is still easier than finding one in Miami, Atlanta, or Virginia Beach. In the nonprofit's evaluation of the supply of...
A Documentary Theater Project Examines the State of Motherhood Today
The Momservations Project | National Women’s Theatre Festival | Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. After three years of research and analysis, Johannah Maynard Edwards is succinct on the conditions of motherhood in the United States right now. “They’re deteriorating,”...
Durham's First Poet Laureate Is Empowering Others to Tell Their Own Stories
When DJ Rogers was nine, he could not read fluently. Rogers’s ADHD made it nearly impossible to get through long texts, his attention span waning too quickly to finish a page. Medications did nothing but put him to sleep. Growing up in South Raleigh as one of 14 children and lacking accommodations for his disorder, he felt like school was a place where he could never succeed.
Proposed Social District in Durham Would Allow You to Carry Open Alcohol
Leonardo Williams was pleasantly surprised one evening when, while vacationing in Savannah, a bartender let him know that he could enjoy his drink outdoors. Sipping leisurely as he browsed through the Historic District’s array of shops, the Durham city councilman was struck with an idea. “I thought it would...
Backtalk: Quickly losing its architectural history
Last week our summer intern Mariana Fabian wrote about a developer’s plans to redevelop Seaboard Station and to replace the historic train station with a 12-story parking deck to serve two 20-story towers on either side. The developer, Turnbridge Equities, has since updated its plans and says it hopes to preserve the station, but some residents are skeptical that the new conditions don’t go far enough to guarantee preservation alongside the new construction. We will have an update on the situation soon. Meanwhile, our readers had a lot of thoughts about Mariana’s story.
Durham Leaders Ban Euthanasia for the County's 60,000 Stray Cats
As soon as County Attorney Willie Darby began a public hearing to decide the fate of thousands of cats in Durham on the night of July 11, it was clear where most people stood: A majority of the nearly 40 people in attendance nodded as he read off proposed amendments to the Durham County Animal Control Ordinance. With teary eyes and shaky voices, proponents of the changes persuaded the County Board of Commissioners to unanimously pass the amendments, 5-0, all but outlawing euthanasia for community cats.
Switchyard Theatre Is Bringing Dramatic Arts Back to a Distinctly Local Audience
With Switchyard Theatre’s production of The Half-Life of Marie Curie just closed at Durham’s PSI Theatre, company cofounder Charles Machalicky is trying to describe the experience of managing live theater. “Actually, it’s a lot like a duck,” Machalicky grins. “Smooth on the surface,” he says before laughing, “with...
