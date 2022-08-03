Padres Acquire Soto, Bell In Blockbuster Trade

A player like Juan Soto getting traded? What if I told you it's (kinda) happened before?. Soto going from D.C. to San Diego for a mountain of prospects was the headline of the deadline, if not the whole baseball season. Forty years from now, you may not remember who won the 2022 World Series, but you'll always remember the drama and intrigue of Soto's move west.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO