"Abortion Stories USA" at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights

No Longer Barred From Bars: NC House Bill Removes Membership Fee Requirement
Whether you’re in a local garage band or a neighborhood knitting group, it’s nice to be a member of a club. But early last month, a new bill signed away the membership requirement for bars, making it so everyone can enjoy the fun—whether you’re in the club or not.
The Poetry Fox Speaks: Chris Vitiello on Costumes, Street Poetry, and Shared Humanity
Chris Vitiello, aka the Poetry Fox, spins poems on demand at the Durham Farmers’ Market | Photo by Ana Young. Since before he knew what a typewriter was, Chris Vitiello had a way with words. As a child, the poet and communications strategist dictated poems to his parents aloud....
Towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro Recertify as Living Wage Employers
In a world of hourly salaries that don’t begin to cover the cost of living, the towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro are holding themselves to a higher standard—meaning higher wages for their workers. Carrboro and Chapel Hill recently raised wages to recertify as living wage employers, and...
Durham Pop-Rock Band Secret Monkey Weekend Is a Joyful Family Affair
“Fascist Blood Baby” neatly toes the line between good-natured silliness and bitter satire. The song arrives about halfway through All the Time in the World, the debut full-length from Durham pop-rock band Secret Monkey Weekend. It is sung with sweet sibling harmonies by drummer Lila Brown Hart and bassist Ella Brown Hart, who lean into the swaying girl-group lilt they say was imparted by guest keyboardist Will Rigby, drummer for eighties indie rock institution The dB’s.
Raleigh (Surprisingly) Has One Of The Smallest Affordable Housing Shortages Nationwide
Ask anyone in Raleigh—house hunting right now is a nightmare. But according to a new report by United Way of the National Capital Area, finding an affordable home here is still easier than finding one in Miami, Atlanta, or Virginia Beach. In the nonprofit's evaluation of the supply of...
Remembering Rodney Lee Marsh, Raleigh Musician and Marsh Woodwinds Owner
The coolest of the cool is gone. That was the tough news that spread Monday, July 25—the word that the brilliant musician, horn-fixer-preserver, and all-around hip touchstone Rodney Lee Marsh had died at 75, after a long illness and decline, according to long-time friends. Arrangements were incomplete as of last Tuesday.
Backtalk: WTF are you wasting time when this world is literally burning hotter every month
Last week, we republished a story by Ana Young from The 9th Street Journal that delves into Durham’s new program for trapping, neutering, vaccinating, and returning “community cats,” effectively outlawing euthanasia of stray or feral felines. As the story noted, bird lovers were none too pleased about this new policy development. Neither was reader Joe English, whose colorful letter on the topic we’re excerpting below.
Hayti Business Leaders Worry About Impacts from Out-of-State Developers
When the Heritage Square shopping center was built along the southern crest of downtown Durham in 1985 by the nonprofit Hayti Development Corporation (HDC), with assistance from the City of Durham, the initiative represented an opportunity for city leaders to make good on the broken promises of urban renewal by developing one of the remaining land tracts from the urban renewal period more than a half century earlier.
Durham Entrepreneur Helps Teens Learn Skills for Financial Self-Sufficiency
In a small retail space at an East Durham strip mall, 25 teens are pretending to celebrate their 100th birthdays. “I never expected to live this long,” says My’dia, a 13-year-old with glasses and long crimson braids. She’s standing at the front of the room, delivering her birthday speech to her fellow pseudo-centenarians.
DPS's New Bell Schedule Leaves Families Scrambling for After-School Care
Durham high schoolers might gain a precious extra hour of sleep this year, but it’s come at a cost to hundreds of younger students. This month, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education approved a new district-wide bell schedule for the 2022–23 school year. It standardizes start times in a three-tier system: elementary schools will now begin at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:30 a.m., and high schools at 9:15 a.m.
How Should Wake County Fight the Opioid Epidemic?
Last year, 198 people died as a result of drug overdoses in Wake County. About 1,000 emergency department visits were attributed to overdoses. And community members reported 546 overdose reversals using naloxone. Now, the Wake County Board of Commissioners is asking the people most affected by the opioid epidemic how...
Durham Leaders Ban Euthanasia for the County's 60,000 Stray Cats
As soon as County Attorney Willie Darby began a public hearing to decide the fate of thousands of cats in Durham on the night of July 11, it was clear where most people stood: A majority of the nearly 40 people in attendance nodded as he read off proposed amendments to the Durham County Animal Control Ordinance. With teary eyes and shaky voices, proponents of the changes persuaded the County Board of Commissioners to unanimously pass the amendments, 5-0, all but outlawing euthanasia for community cats.
Proposed Social District in Durham Would Allow You to Carry Open Alcohol
Leonardo Williams was pleasantly surprised one evening when, while vacationing in Savannah, a bartender let him know that he could enjoy his drink outdoors. Sipping leisurely as he browsed through the Historic District’s array of shops, the Durham city councilman was struck with an idea. “I thought it would...
Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out
August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend
It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!. Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these...
Gathering Remembers Cyclist Killed in Hit and Run
At 10:30 a.m. on July 24, the quiet of Westover Park was broken by the sound of bike chains churning. Cyclist after cyclist began to appear, hauling bikes from cars and emerging from side streets and trails. A young man walked his bike over the hill into the crowd and...
Sylvan Esso Announces a New Album—And It's Just Weeks Away
Joni Mitchell wasn’t the only one with a surprise at the Newport Folk Fest last week. While Joni’s shocking appearance had the crowd roaring, Sylvan Esso also excited fans with the announcement of their next album, No Rules Sandy and a surprise performance of the entire record on the festival’s mainstage.
Rowe Wins Democratic Primary for Wake Sheriff
After a drawn out election season with a runoff in the Democratic primary for Wake County sheriff and for two seats on the Cary town council, the election results are finally in. Of the two Democratic candidates running for Wake County sheriff, newcomer Willie Rowe beat incumbent Gerald M. Baker...
A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle
The Triangle will see more live performing arts shows this fall with the return of a full lineup from Carolina Performing Arts (CPA)—the first since early 2022. NC State Live! also released its season announcement this week as it heads into its 50th season. “This season we reconnect and...
Henry McKoy Takes Position with Biden Administration
Durham leaders closed the door on Henry McKoy’s Hayti Reborn, a vision of an affordable housing, business, and educational complex on a 20-acre parcel of land in the shadow of downtown that would give marginalized residents more voice in how the community is developed. That door closed in Durham,...
