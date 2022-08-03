ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday for arraignment

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhH1s_0h2yEy3d00

Arraignment Wednesday for Highland Park parade shooting suspect 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Highland Park parade shooting suspect will face a judge Wednesday.

Robert "Bobby" Crimo has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 felony counts including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The suspect is expected to appear in person for an arraignment. This hearing will include the judge reading the formal charges against the suspect and will end with the defendant entering a plea.

This hearing will be open to the public and the mayor has said seating will be extremely limited. Crimo is being held without bond and is set to appear here in court at 11 a.m. If you are a victim in this case and looking for alternative ways to view the hearing, please contact the Lake County State's Attorney's Office at 847-377-3000

The accused shooter, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder just days after the shooting, has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder. This includes three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

Those who were killed in the attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the shooting showed the gunman using a fire escape ladder to access the roof of a building at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park, and then fleeing down an alley behind that building after the shooting, where he dropped the rifle he'd used, and then wrapped in a cloth before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not determined a specific motive for the attack, but Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force has said the shooter "had some type of affinity toward the number 4 and 7, and inverse with 7/4," a suggestion the attack might have been specifically timed for July 4.

Police also have said, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting in Highland Park, the gunman drove to Wisconsin, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison" after coming across a celebration there, but did not carry out a second attack.

He was later arrested in Lake Forest, following a chase from North Chicago. When he was questioned by police, the accused shooter provided a voluntary statement confessing to his actions, saying he looked down the sights of the rifle, aimed, and opened fire at people across the street from the rooftop during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

The accused shooter is being held without bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering repeats call for banning assault weapons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A month and a day after the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park, Mayor Nancy Rotering is once again fighting for tougher gun laws.Rotering spoke before the Lake County Board on Friday, reminding them that Highland Park bans assault weapons and large capacity magazines.She said county and state lawmakers need to take the same action."Now is the time to act. You can take another step forward in saving lives, and I ask that we add the voices of Lake County, and officially pass a resolution supporting both a state and a federal law that will ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The debate shouldn't be about whether we're burdening lawful gun owners with new regulations. The debate should be about whether we are taking commonsense steps to save even one life," she said.Last month, Rotering testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, demanding a federal ban on assault weapons. She gave a first-hand account of the mass shooting at Highland Park's July 4th parade, and told committee members it will haunt her forever.Seven people died in the shooting and nearly 50 others were wounded.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 near Archer Avenue just after 10 p.m.She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said an off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in the incident, but it was unclear exactly how.Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident. Expressway shootings are happening less this year than last year.So far in 2022, there have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
NILES, IL
CBS Chicago

Supporters for teen punched by officers in Oak Lawn rally outside Police Department

CHICAGO (CBS) – Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police are gathering outside the department -- calling for the firing of the officers involved. Activists including the Arab American Action Network are also in attendance. The demonstration comes after video posted online showed Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while pinned to the ground during an arrest last week.The incident happened after a traffic stop. Video from police shows Abuatelah ran away before officers tackled him.Police say they found a loaded gun in his bag. The teen spent almost a week in the hospital.He's still facing charges.
OAK LAWN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arraignment#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search

MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

$33.5 million verdict ordered against Village of Dolton in deadly 2016 crash involving police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large verdict was issued against the Village of Dolton after a deadly crash involving police there. In the verdict Wednesday, a total of $33.5 million was paid out to the family of a man killed during an attempted police stop in Dolton, and another man who was severely injured. As CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, attorneys say it all started with a driver rolling through a stop sign. A Cook County jury awarded the family of the man who died $10 million, and the man who suffered a traumatic brain injury $23 million. The...
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

14-year-old among 2 shot in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man and teen were shot in the South Austin neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said a 61-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were outside, in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m., when they heard multiple shots and felt pain. The 61-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The teen was shot in the chest and armpit. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy